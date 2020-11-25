Opinions of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Columnist: Prince Quarshie Gbedivloh

Appreciating the good works of George Mireku Duker, MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem

MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker

We want to personally congratulate you on such a significant year of commitment, hard work, selflessness and your outstanding engagement with your constituents (Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency).



We greatly appreciate your dedicated years of service and loyalty to we the electorates in Tarkwa-Nsuaem hence there is the need for us to reward you with another term of greatness and continuation.



You might not know this, but we are aware of your unprecedented efforts and hard work, and we can not thank you enough. Our thanksgiving is on 7th December 2020 when the Electoral Commission will declare you as the ultimate winner in this year's Parliamentary elections.



We value all your sacrifices in helping Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency grow to where it is now not forgetting other past political appointees from the Party. You are really working very hard to help Tarkwa-Nsuaem reach it’s potential.



As this year comes to an end, it’s time to look back and reflect on the past three (3) and half years and reward you with a second term in office as the Member Of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency.



This year we have made impressive progress in our infrastructure projects and others, constantly and rapidly evolving against the backdrop of every developing environment. We say thank you for all your hard work, commitment, and invaluable contributions to the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem which has been beneficial to our progress as a municipality.



Despite all the challenges, you have upheld to focus and let not one opportunity go. There is still plenty of achievable lined up for the next four years under your office as the re-elected member of parliament.



Lastly, we wish you well in this in this coming elections and may you be filled with success, happiness and good health.



We recognize your excellent performance and professionalism, and we would like to thank you for your hard work and commitment by voting for you on December 7th as the member of Parliament elect for Tarkwa - Nsuaem Constituency.



You deserve another good term



#4More4NANA



#4More4DUKER



#DUKERTOASO





NPP IS NUMBER 1 on the ballot both Presidential and Parliamentary



#Nyame Aye Ewie



The Battle Is Still The Lord’s.





Ing Political Prince



Tarkwa - Nsuaem Constituency

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.