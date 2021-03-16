Opinions of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Columnist: Seth Bempong

Appeal to Prez Nana-Addo to retainAlex Incoom as Asene-Manso Akroso DCE

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

In 2018 when the Asene-Manso-Akroso District Assembly was carved out of the Birim Central Municipal Assembly by the President of the Republic, His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the siting of its district capital became a source of controversy.



The people of Akim Akroso including myself were not happy because the district capital had been given to Akim Manso which is small in size and population. After various petitions and protests, the issue died a natural death as many other issues do.



However, recent developments in and around the district have proven most people wrong because of the monumental infrastructure that the government through its representative, the DCE Alex Incoom has embarked on.



The people of Akim Akroso and its surrounding areas were promised development even if the district capital was not given to them and the government has delivered his promises to the amazement of critics.



The Asene-Manso-Akroso district is only about three years old but its infrastructural development can only be compared to many other Municipalities. This has only been possible because of the leadership exhibited by the current acting DCE, Hon Alex Incoom who happens to be the first DCE appointed to head the district from August 2018.



It is for this reason that I write as a citizen of Akim Akroso to appeal to the President of the Republic, to re-appoint Hon Alex Incoom as the DCE to continue with his vision in developing the district. Over the last three years, Akim Akroso has benefited from the district immensely including its first tarred roads within the community; our roads have never been bitumen since creation.



As a new district, continuity of leadership is key to its development. Change of leadership means change of vision which can delay many projects being undertaken by the current administration.



At the moment, the main district market in Akroso is under construction, several ultra-modern schools are also under construction across the district at various stages. New leadership may halt the progress made so far and bring the massive development into a standstill.



As the first DCE of the district, he will come back to the job with the experience and managerial skills needed for such a new district to become effective. This is not the time to try and error the style of governance at the grassroots level especially when the party needs to refocus for the 2024 elections.



We need a tried and tested person like Hon Alex Incoom to steer not only the district but the constituency into Victory 2024 because he is the direct representative of the government at the grassroots level. We cannot as a party afford to bring in someone to destroy all the trust the party has built with the grassroots in the past 4 years.



The Acting DCE, Hon. Alex Incoom also has support from the party foot soldiers and also massive support from the Traditional Rulers, Religious leaders across the constituency. His selflessness and dedication to his work, his efficiency and problem solving skills has endeared him to the people.



This is evident by the numerous chiefs in the major towns and villages voicing out their support on radio and public forums in support of his appointment as the next DCE to continue the good works he has been doing.



This is not the time to betray the trust the party foot soldiers, traditional and religious authorities has in our party by appointing any other person apart from the DCE. He stands tall amongst any other candidate lobbying for this position. His credibility, efficiency and dedication to his work is unmatched by anyone at this particular instance.



Moreover, as a representative of the President of the Republic at the district level, he has done his part from day one to uphold the image of the party and he must be rewarded for his sacrifice.



In the just-ended 2020 elections, he campaigned tirelessly for the party candidates President Nana Addo and the member of Parliament Hon George Kwame Aboagye, marshalling all his resources and time to make victory 2020 possible and I know when he is reappointed, he will continue with his hard work and make agenda break the 8 in 2024 a possibility.



Thank you,

Dennis Bempong

Former Constituency Officer

Asene-Akroso-Manso Constituency.