Opinions of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Columnist: Samson Lardy Anyenini

Anyenini LegalLight: Fast track presidential election suits

Lawyer Samson Lardy Anyenini

Fast track presidential election suits. The reason for that is because we are in a country where the presidential election petition in 2013 took eight whole months to resolve; in spite of the law then.



The reason that is of concern is that we are in a country where a parliamentary election petition someone had validly won as the MP, George Isaac Amoh, was challenged.



By the time the court declared him a victor, the life of that parliament had ended with the wrong illegitimate, illegal, unconstitutional person serving the full term and getting all the benefits that come with it and representing the constituency, not having been elected by the constituents to represent them.



By our laws, when the results are declared, anyone who wants to challenge the presidential results has 21 days within which to file a petition, call it a suit in the Supreme Court within 21 days from the date of the declaration by Jean Mensa.



We had old rules or laws that said those certain timelines but when it comes to the trial of the case itself, that law that is C.I.74 only said the court must hear the petition expeditiously.



Expeditiously took us 8 long months.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.