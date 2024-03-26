An open letter to the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Chief Executive, Michael Danquah

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Columnist: Dr. David Phillip Ogbamey

Good Day, Hon. Michael Danquah



Sir, I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate you on your nomination and subsequent endorsement as the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly.



It is my understanding that your position as the chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Weija-Gbawe constituency puts you in a privileged position to know the developmental woes of the constituents. In this regard, I would be glad if you could provide answers to these few questions which are begging for urgent answers.



1. What is the current state of the following roads in the Municipality: Zero to Gonse, Gravel Junction, Islamic School Junction, Borla Road, Weija Junction to Weija township, heater top, and more importantly Djanman - Upper Weija Road, respectively?



2. For lack of time, let me focus our attention on the Djanman - Upper Weija Road. Your party executives held a meeting with residents and taxi drivers of Djanman and Upper Weija on the 19th of November 2019 and assured them of the NPP Government’s readiness to construct the road. To consolidate the earlier discussion, on the 27th of that same month, the New Patriotic Party Constituency Chairman (Your very person) led the Municipal Coordinating Director, Ing. Daniel Sowah of the Urban Roads Department of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, and a Private Construction firm, Messrs ENH COMPANY LIMITED, to cut sod for construction to commence.



Ing. Daniel Sowah further assured the people the road would be completed by the close of 2020. Please, can you furnish me with a progress report on the project after 4 good years?



3. Can your good office also provide me with evidence of the tendering information for Messrs ENH COMPANY LIMITED and a copy of the contract between the Assembly and the aforementioned company?



4. Can you also tell me where the constituency share of the One Million dollars per Constituency money for the construction of roads is?



Honorable, in light of this development, I firmly believe that there must be full disclosure of the cost of the project and the completion timeline.



Finally, honorable, I humbly request your good office to provide answers to why the project has been abandoned since sod cutting was done in 2019 and also tell me when the contractor would be coming back to the site.



Dr. David Phillip Ogbamey, Concerned Resident from Djanman