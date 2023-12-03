An open letter to the Speaker of the 8th parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin

Opinions of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Columnist: Yentik Gariba

Accept my heartfelt greetings from a village boy from the countryside, precisely, North East region. I hope this protest letter finds you in good health and tidings!



RT Hon. Speaker, given the urgency of the matter in question, I write with speed to present to you this protest and for your kind attention to be drawn to the obnoxious and flagrant directive of the Ministry of Education about your humble suggestion for the said ministry to reconsider its decision on the reopening of first years students in the senior high schools for the 2023/2024 academic year.



Mr. Speaker, you are on record to have directed that the reopening date which was earlier scheduled by the ministry to begin 4th December be revised to make it early January, to enable parents and students to prepare well for reporting. This decision, it is believed, was anchored on critical thought founded on public interest.



Indeed, it makes no sense to have directed that students report to school to spend not more than two weeks before vacation, especially when some students have to travel far and wide before getting to their respective schools. Despite the wasted transportation cost, the issues of risk of accidents especially during the Christmas yuletide when most roads are so busy that avoidable

accidents remain the most common feature of the season. Mr. Speaker, permit me to ask the minister in question a humble and harmless question! Did they as a ministry ever bother to think through the issues I have raised in this piece, especially the possibility of loss of lives?



Isn't it proper as leadership we do everything possible to prevent any avoidable deaths associated with accidents during the Christmas season?



Mr. Speaker, your office, and indeed, the August House of Parliament versus the ministry, who is more a legitimate institution to represent the people's interest? Who is supposed to respond to the concerns of the good people of Ghana when matters such as this arise? Defending the rights and interests of the Ghanaian people against bogus directives such as this as we are witnessing should be a cardinal function of parliament and should be executed without fear or favour!



Mr. Speaker, the action of the ministry is not only a blatant disregard for your highly esteemed office but also it is a complete violation of the rights of Ghanaian students who will be affected by their callous directive.



Mr. Speaker, permit me to register my uttermost disgust and unflinching displeasure through your reputable outfit to the minister of education, to as a matter of urgency take every necessary action within your purview to get the minister to reconsider your earlier directive not to make students report

on the 4th of December, 2023. Any life lost as a result of students travelling during this yuletide would be attributable to the minister’s directive.



Mr. Speaker, it appears to me that Parliament has consistently allowed itself to be bulldozed through by the appointees of this regime to the extent that Parliament has become more or less a rubber stamp that can bark like a courageous dog but indeed cannot bite.



Mr. Speaker, the good people of Ghana are watching closely the developments under your watch as the speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, and the historians are copiously taking notes to be archived for posterity.



Hon. Speaker, the Ghanaian people humbly urge you to stamp your authority! You appear, to many, so lenient with the regime's appendages. And this does not augur well for the citizenry of this country!



Mr. Speaker, it is trite knowledge that a minister of state who is appointed by an elected president under any circumstance cannot dare Parliament who is an elected representation of the people. Parliament is believed to be in pursuit of the ultimate interest of the people by executing action where necessary to hold those who flagrantly disregard or violate constitutional dictates to be

summoned before the House to answer questions.



Otherwise, on earth, how can you allow a minister to allow students to travel from all walks of life to various schools, only to be told to return

a week or two later after reporting? At whose expense? Does the minister pay for the transport cost involved in students travelling long distances? Does the minister bother to ponder over the risk involved in travelling, especially during the Christmas yuletide? I sincerely find the posture of the education ministry unfortunate as it amounts to another attempt by the government of President, Nana Akufo-Addo to demonstrate their uttermost insensitivity to the plight of the good people of Ghana.



I wish to draw curtains to this episode by calling on your good office as the speaker, to as a matter of urgency take every necessary step to get the education ministry to do the most honourable thing by following your earlier suggestion not to allow first-year students to report on December 4.



Let us together uphold and defend the ultimate interest of the good people of Ghana by ensuring that the People’s interest prevails over personal considerations always and at all costs!