An open letter to President Akufo-Addo on 'galamsey'

Opinions of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Columnist: Reindolf Amankwa

Dear Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,



Respectfully, I call on your highest office of the Republic of Ghana to declare illegal mining herein referred to as GALAMSEY as a National Disaster or Epidemic.



We think there is a disaster ahead if the menace continues but the truth is, we are already faced with that disaster. The future is now and not tomorrow. We are in crisis.



Anyone engaged in, supporting or unconcerned about the level of devastation being caused by illegal mining (Galamsey) in this country is highly insensitive to the growth, development and sustenance of same. We are faced with a national disaster whose negative impact affects all facets of our lives irrespective of one's social, economic and political status.



Galamsey is more deadly than COVID-19. It must be declared a national epidemic as soon as possible. People engaged in the menace should be declared as enemies of the state and if possible, coup plotters as they have staged a coup against the future of this country.



May God not forgive Us especially you President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if we fail in this Galamsey fight. We must collectively fight against Galamsey with non-partisanship. We are all at risk. Galamsey is evil.