An ode in memory of Ama Ata Aidoo

Opinions of Friday, 2 June 2023

Columnist: Emmanuel K Wodewole

"One early morning When the moon was up shining as the sun, I went to Elmina junction and saw a wretched ghost singing to himself “Shall I go to Cape Coast

Or to a Elmina I don’t know, I cant tell I don’t know, I cant tell”.



Meanwhile, at Saltpond a daughter was born. An author, poet, playwright and academic was born. She grew up to be the girl who can call 'Anowa', not wayward girls and wicked women.



In her literary works she seeks changes, A love story in an African way. Her literary works traverse everything, even the eagle and the chickens, birds and other poems found solace in her accolades and praises.



We are told she was a one time Ghana’s Education minister for just short periods of 18 months. Maybe she found the place as 'No Sweetness Here'. Could her resignation letter be found in 'Angry Letter in January'?



We were also told she worked in Zimbabwe, the US, the UK and Germany for diplomatic pounds.



Today, 'Our Sister killjoy' in us When we remember her contemporary African plays: Death. We pray a good repose of her soul. Not as someone talking to sometime so that after the ceremonies of her final departure from this world, her ghost will not be the 'Dilemma Of a Ghost.'



Mama, your Mbaasem Foundation which seeks to promote and support the work of African women writers was a testimony, worthy of celebrations.



You will be dearly missed.