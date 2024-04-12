An interview with Dr. Solomon Mingle on his Leaky Wave Antennas - part 3

Opinions of Friday, 12 April 2024

Columnist: Isaac Ato Mensah

This is the third/final transcript of the interview that Isaac Ato Mensah of Writers & Shakespeares Ghana Limited (writersghana.com) had with Solomon Mingle, PhD.



Dr Mingle is a Leaky Wave Antenna researcher at the University of Birmingham in the UK.



The overarching objective of this interview is to make a more broader audience understand Dr Mingle’s work on the development of his Leaky Wave Antennas.



The National Health Service (NHS) is currently testing DR Mingle’s antenna for remote vital signs monitoring on some patients.



Writersghana.com/Isaac Ato Mensah: How many hours did you spend in the laboratory say per day, or per week researching and experimenting?



Dr Solomon Mingle: I typically dedicated seven hours each day and I still do because I’m still in active research.



And these hours were crucial based on hands-on learning experience, data collection, analysis and documentation of experimental findings.



All these consume a lot of hours and you know this rigorous schedule allowed me to immerse myself fully in the lab work which contributed to deeper understanding of the theoretical concepts and real world application.



Because I can’t just come out with an idea which will not help society. Simply said, this really involves a lot of hours.



Writersghana.com/Isaac Ato Mensah: Please tell us about some of the facilities available in your lab?



Dr Solomon Mingle: So far I have used the state of the art equipment I have used in the antenna fabrication are the virtual network analyser, spectrum analyser, anechoic chamber for antenna testing.



Additionally, I also have specialised materials and components required for developing these antenna structures as well as computer resources for simulation and data analysis.



Writersghana.com/Isaac Ato Mensah: Apart from copper wires what other material did you use and what are their functional/aesthetic purposes?



Dr Solomon Mingle: In my research into Leaky Wave and Quantum Antenna Technology, I incorporated dielectric material such as Rogers RO3003, it’s a coded name.



If you are using this dielectric material it means it has special properties.



Another dielectric property from Rogers is RO4350B.



You know some of these materials can trap the electromagnetic waves in and they can keep it intact so that it won’t have any losses during the transmission.



These materials serve various functions including providing structural support and insulative components.



They also influence the electromagnetic waves propagation, especially the Rogers RO3003.



They [the Rogers material] are widely used in antenna design which is regulated with impedance.



They also have regulations for their radiation patterns and bandwidth.



These materials are very sensitive as well so one needs a bit of strategic planning and careful design and fabrication.



By strategically integrating these dielectric material into the antenna design you can aim to improve performance and minimise signal losses.



You’ll be able to achieve your desired electromagnetic properties.



And when I talk about the properties I mean intensity of the waves which are coming out of the antenna will hit the right target without diversion.



Writersghana.com/Isaac Ato Mensah: Please tell us about calibrating your device, recording your results and the peer review process that authenticated your findings?



Dr Solomon Mingle: During the calibration process of my device, I meticulously adjust various parameters to ensure precise measurement and dependable outcomes.



This includes fine-tuning the antenna dimensions, optimising electrical circuitry and validating the instrumentation set up.



I also record my results carefully using specialised software and equipment.



Each equipment runs thoroughly documented data from my comprehensive record [of work done].



Following this, my research will go through rigorous peer review whereby experts, professors and other gurus who are in this field will critically assess the methodologies that I have produced.



They will also scrutinise my results, give me feedback and then give me ideas to improve my work, and then make conclusions on this [process undertaken].

This scrutinisation will ensure my credibility and validate my findings before publication.

Now most of my publications are in top journals such as PubMed.





Writersghana.com/Isaac Ato Mensah: Do you have any advice for the current students at Accra Technical University, and Pope John’s Secondary School?

I am sure many of them are rooting for you.

Dr Solomon Mingle: Please explore diverse opportunities both inside and outside the classroom.

Never shy away from challenges.

Remember that setbacks are often stepping stones to success so don’t be discouraged by obstacles along the way.

Stay dedicated to your goals.

Seek guidance from mentors and leverage every opportunity to grow and develop your skills.

Above all, you should believe in yourself and your abilities.

And never underestimate the power of hard work because hard work will always take you to the next level.

And don’t forget with determination in achieving your dream you will always get there.



Writersghana.com/Isaac Ato Mensah: What further advice do you have for those pursuing technical skills in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics or STEM education?

Dr Solomon Mingle: For STEM students, please prioritise fundamental understanding, hands on experiments and innovation. Engage in research.

Collaborate and stay updated on advancements; it’s very important.

You need to read widely.

Furthermore, cultivate problem solving skills and perseverance for success.



Writersghana.com/Isaac Ato Mensah: And finally your parting words.

Dr Solomon Mingle: My final word is that I will encourage everyone to embrace curiosity, pursue knowledge relentlessly and never shy away from challenges.

Remember each obstacle is an opportunity for growth and every accomplishment is a testimonial to your resilience and dedication.

Keep striving, keep learning, keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

The journey may be tough but the rewards are immeasurable.

Stay inspired, stay driven and above all stay passionate about your dreams.



[End of the third and final part of the interview. Dr Solomon Mingle can be contacted through solomonmingle@gmail.com.]



