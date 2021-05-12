An appraisal to the Church of Pentecost: Taxes vs tithe

Opinions of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Columnist: Rev. Ampofo Agyemang K.

A tenth of all income was instructed to be dedicated to temple activity in the bible. Howbeit, collection of taxes was an abomination to to the Jews, as such, tax collectors were seen as enemies of the Jewish faith.



It is clear from the Christian scripture that tithes were the financial bedrock of the society, used not only for temple service, but for other social intervention projects as helping widows, orphans, the homeless, and the stranger (Deut 26:12).



These are few of the many social projects tithes were to do in the community. The wording used in Leviticus 14 suggests clearer that tithes should be used for the Levite and societal need (Lev 14:18ff)



In Malachi 3, tithes were demanded of the people to ensure there's more food in the temple. The temple was seen as the place of refuge and help in times of personal and most importantly social calamity, hence, the need to be there, food in abundance.



Mal 3:10 'Bring the entire tithe into the *storehouse* so that there may be food in my temple.



"Storehouse" here is worth of note: a place where things are secured for future/needy times.



Thus, tithes were the 'divine' taxes collected by the government of that day to help build a better Israel. Tithes were instituted not just for the benefit of temple workers, but also for the building of the society at large.



In the New Testament, offerings were received for the purposes of redistribution to the needy.



Acts 4:34 & 35

_For there was no one needy among them, because those who were owners of land or houses were selling them and bringing the proceeds from the sales; and placing them at the apostles’ feet. The proceeds were distributed to each, as anyone had need._



The whole idea of tithe and offering was instituted as God's social intervention program, from which the church and society at large was to be catered for.



Even when the mode of government changed from strict theocracy to monarchy, the temple did not lose its significance of social help.



Priests were still icons of social and governmental reformation. Under the Roman power (in the second temple period), Israel paid tribute and taxes to their colonial masters, and tithe to the temple authorities. God's place in attending to the needs of society would not be overtaken by the introduction of governmental taxes.



Today's church could take a cue from this, and wake up to their divine immutable assignment of helping build a better society for God through the riches from the tithe system.



A centre to reform criminals in the society is a worthy contribution for its well-being.



KUDOS TO THE CHURCH OF PENTECOST!!! GHANA NEEDS MORE OF SUCH RELIGIOUS COMMITMENTS TO GET BETTER!