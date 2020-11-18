Opinions of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Columnist: Charles Akoto

Amidu confirms Akufo-Addo is allegedly using the Jubilee House as corruption clearing agency

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has in his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo insinuated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has turned the Presidency into a Corruption Clearing Agency where investigative reports into the myriads of scandals of his administration are either shelved or doctored to clear his corrupt appointees and himself of wrongdoing.



Mr. Amidu revealed that after submitting a 13-page summary of the analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption report to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo urgently caused the Chief of Staff to summon him for a desperate meeting with the instruction not to do anything with the report until meeting him in person. Later, the President met him on two occasions including one Sunday evening at the Jubilee House where discussions on the matter turned sour.



Amidu summed up the proceedings of the desperate meetings with the President as follows: “You eventually invited me to your office in the evening of Sunday 1st November 2020 where I again asserted that I was not going to bargain over the independence of my functions as the Special Prosecutor. I refused to take the copy of the alleged comments from the Minister of Finance you offered me, as that would have compromised my independence as Special Prosecutor. I also refused to shelve my report to enable you handle the matter which explains my press release to the public on the morning of 2nd November, 2020 and the follow up with the distribution of the full sixty-four (64) page Agyapa Royalties Transactions anti-corruption assessment report to the public. Unbeknown to you that I had published the full sixty-four (64) page report to the public you caused a press statement to be made based on my letter dated 16th October 2020 to you under reference which sought to politicize and downplay the seriousness of the professional analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption reported by my office.”



In the preceding paragraph, Mr. Amidu recounted how the President compelled him to delay the release of the report for one week which made him inform the President he did not wish to continue in the position as Special Prosecutor because of the President’s interference in the functions of his office.



Many Ghanaians reacting to the development observed that it is not surprising that the SP’s resignation came at this time. His refusal to allow the corruption clearing agent, President Akufo-Addo to manipulate his Agyapa report to clear his family members implicated in it has brought him into a bitter confrontation with the heavyweight himself.



He has to give way or be cleared by any means possible including attempts on his life as he disclosed in his other press release.



Corruption under Akufo-Addo is now more powerful than the laws and institutions set up to fight it. It is breeding several casualties, time is up to remove the NPP and bring NDC to implement operation Sting!

