Ama Ghana at 67: Did we go, or did we come?

Opinions of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Columnist: E. G. Buckman

The dominance of only two main political parties, the NDC and NPP, in determining our nation's presidency raises critical questions. Should we continue allowing these parties to exclusively dictate our leadership, especially given decades of mismanagement, disappointments, and unfulfilled promises?



Under this system, regardless of competence, credibility, integrity, character, or potential cognitive issues that may be associated with the candidates chosen by these parties, we are compelled to vote for one of them to become the president to control all the resources, appointments, and executive decisions of the nation. This raises serious concerns about quality leadership, accountability, and representation.



In the last 10 years, each of the two parties has led Ghana into an economic crisis, resorting to IMF interventions and enduring periods of erratic power supply, commonly known as dumsor, due to corruption and mismanagement.



After experiencing the limitations of a system that prioritizes partisan interests over national progress for over three decades, perhaps it's time for a sober reflection and re-evaluation.



Brethren, it's time to explore an alternative governance model and embrace a fresh vision for our collective future.



After 32 years of NDC-NPP winner-take-all politics (16 years apiece), let’s fall on our conscience instead of emotions to bid the two parties farewell for the next 16 years and replace them with a government of national unity led by an independent president like the Benin Republic has done in the last 18 years and is still counting.



Today, the Benin Republic, under the leadership of an independent president, Patrice Talon, has achieved unprecedented economic transformation within the shortest possible time.



Their economy is currently ranked among the fastest-growing economies in the

world. No wonder Patrice Talon was easily re-elected to a second term with 86%

votes. Interestingly, his predecessor, Thomas Yayi Boni, was also an independent

president. They have indeed seen the light.



Ghana, did we go, or did we come?