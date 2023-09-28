Alliance for Accountable Group (AFAG) has lost its values

Opinions of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Columnist: Henry Haruna Asante

The pressure group Alliance For Accountable Group (AFAG) which was formed in 2009 as a unit to put the government on its toes has lost its values and respect among Ghanaians and the world at large.



This group that made governance difficult for late president Attah Mills and former president Mahama, are today silent and seem to have gone into oblivion.



The million-dollar question is why?



We were a force that many Ghanaians saw as trying to salvage the country from the misrule of the former government NDC. Those were the days when every policy of government was subjected to severe scrutiny and debate.



Reference can be made to many demonstrations and press releases to alert the government on perceived bad policies. We clamoured for good governance with the hope that any incoming government would change the fortunes of the country for the better.



What do we see today under this administration? Greed, jealousy, corruption, intimidation, and nepotism are just name few vices. The alleged scandals that brought the NDC out of power are nothing to compare to this NPP administration.



Why is AFAG quiet if we sincerely have the nation at heart? Are we waiting for another opportunity to resonate with the group and critique future non-NPP administrations?



All members of this group MUST bow their heads in shame. This is basically because what is pertaining today in the economy is far worse than how it was under the NDC.



