All ye ever accused in Anas’ exposés must sue him for defamation of characte

Opinions of Monday, 22 May 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Thanks to the naturally-born criminal investigative journalist who never became so professional but voluntarily, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (Hon.)



The alleged Ghanaian ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has turned out to be a complete crook, blackmailer, extortionist, thief and murderer by extension of his applied diabolic methodology for conducting his investigations.



I had initially supported and believed Anas when he came out with his exposé on the judges, knowing for a fact some Ghanaian judges are corrupt and decide cases unfairly.



For this seeming prejudice on my part, I swallowed whatever Anas threw into the public domain hook, line, and sinker, thus, believed and accepted them without hesitation or reservation, but completely.



As it is proverbially said among the Akans, “You cannot tilt your head towards one side to render judgment”, to wit, “there are two sides to a coin”, you need to hear both sides of a story, likely being told differently by two people, before you pronounce judgment or draw a conclusion.



It was when Kennedy Agyapong (Hon), the secret and voluntary investigative journalist came out with his counter exposé on Anas and his Tiger Eye PI that I began to realise how wrong I was all the while believing the wrong information fed to the public by bogus Anas and his criminal Tiger Eye PI company.



I began to apply my own knowledge of criminal investigations and concluded that the modus operandi employed by Anas in his investigations was wrong; it is completely a setup to entrap his accused victims for the realisation of his personal criminal objectives bordering on acquiring immense illegal wealth, fame and power within the shortest possible time.



For the recent court verdicts finding Anas guilty, I will only advise Kwesi Nyantakyi and all those wrongly accused by Anas of corruption, publicly visually named and shamed in his exposés, to sue him for damages and exoneration from blame and its attendant public hatred towards them.



By Anas refusing to present himself as a principal witness for the state in his trial against Kwesi Nyantakyi for accepting bribe that resulted in his dismissal from his Football Association post should not let Kwesi Nyantakyi see it as a victory for him to celebrate.



However, he should sue Anas for defamation, compensation and immediate reinstatement as the head of the Ghana Football Association or whatever his post was.



I have published several online articles condemning Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his bogus modus operandi. Therefore, interested persons can visit my previous articles to read all that I have said.



Anas is bogus. Anas is a pure criminal worse than those he wrongly accuses of various crimes.



Shame on Anas and his colluders.



Lest I forget, some Ghanaians who cannot see beyond the tip of their nose and cannot be level-headed in their thinking, often do pass comments saying, it is only corrupt people that hate Anas.



Please, to those reasoning as such, you are just too ignorant, entrenched in your parochial mindedness and proving yourselves fools. It is said, it is only a fool that does not change his mind when the truth unfolds before them.



Can’t you see how criminal Anas is upon all the exposures of his criminal activities and behaviours? Why is he continually wearing those disgusting beads to shield his face? Is it for his safety and security? Nonsense!



Investigative journalists don’t go out wearing masks if they are that credible and apply the proper methods of investigations.