All shall pass – The rot in Ghana

Opinions of Monday, 24 April 2023

Columnist: A. Dodoo

In recent times, the Ghanaian media space as monitored by the international community and Ghanaians living overseas has left a startling revelation of how corrupt the government of Ghana and its legislative branch is, and even more shocking is the fact that Ghanaians as a whole are stomaching this rot.



Ghana, once a beacon of hope to all Africans has suddenly deteriorated into a lawless enclave with various tribal warlords, is how an Expat living in Ghana described it. The corridors of the international community living in Ghana are heavily ladened with worry as well as frantic planning scenarios of how to react should the anger of Ghanaians erupt into chaos.



Various locals and foreigners alike have all secured standby one way tickets, in the event the government finally tips into the abject brutality of controlling the masses , once the shot hits the fan.



The economic situation in Ghana today is brewing up a rather dangerous cocktail of tribal sentiments, and disrespect towards those voted into power to become gate-keepers of Ghana’s civil society. And this spillover can be measured across the social media spectrum where every Tom, Dick, and Harry seems to command a following with neither structured goal nor objection.



Bloggers within the Ghanaian media space, all seem to have lost their sense of patriotism, and would publish anything and everything regardless of the ethical breech to civil society nor to the national security of the state .



The desperation within the country has also led many young men and women into fraudulent schemes that can be seen on local TV channels that would make you wonder if Ghana indeed has a government.



The selling of get-rich-quick schemes and supposed spiritual charms that can make you become a millionaire overnight are all allowed to air on local Ghanaian TV channels which would baffle any sane human being anywhere else on this planet, yet Ghanaian lawmakers/policymakers play ostrich in their 4X4 vehicles with their China made cheap suits, just as the Inspector General of Police also think posting images of his men standing on containers at the entrance of the Police Headquarters is what makes one think Ghana Police is actually guarding the interests of its people.



The Ghana Police has contributed largely to the lawlessness that has crept into civil society as is today. In a country where law and order prevail, a police man or woman in uniform would not stand by the road side and pull out his junk to pee (urinate) in a gutter in the glaring view of the world, nor would a police car park dangerously in a curve to go buy Kenkey a few yards away and when confronted, would say and l quote “it’s only for a few minutes and we would be gone”, forgetting in that few minutes or seconds lives can be lost as a result of that road obstruction.



Until leadership begins warn Police officers that until they start ensuring that all the laws of our great nation are abided with Government would put a hold on their salaries, many of us feel Ghana would always be running to the IMF for bailouts because fines alone can reel in over 15million Ghana cedis yearly, should the Ghana police be tasked with enforcing our nation's laws.



As it stands today, Ghana is losing millions of cedis as a result of the abandonment of the Road Tolls across the country, and should government work hand in hand with the police as done in advanced countries where targets are given to various Police departments, to generate revenue for Government, by Police fines from offenders of the law (especially road offenders), which also helps reduce traffic accidents, and ensure safety for all, Ghanaians would continue to live a life of lawlessness because the population is not even aware of what their laws are.



Sadly in the Accra/Tema metropolis, the police watch on unconcerned when blatant road offenses stare them in the face, and a young group of youth, assisted by some Diasporan organizations would soon embark on a project highlight on their media platforms, how Ghana Police has contributed to the lawlessness Ghanaians are experiencing.



It’s time to charge the institutions within the country to step up to the plate, and also for the government to empower such initiatives so as to clean up the mess that vacuum has created.



The government of Ghana owes it to its people, and the time for a proper dialogue to be created and had is now. Media houses in Ghana have chosen their path, which is to turn a blind eye to issues that can educate, enhance lives, and protect civil society. And it’s that time now when social media initiatives take over and render media useless since the majority of them have become political stooges.



Ghana is awake, and with this we call upon all the youth of this country to sign up to the Diasporan Development Network, to get updates on time and date for scheduled TownHall meetings across the nation to help arrest the situation before the country tips over.



