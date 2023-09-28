Alan shall cause the NPP a significant number of votes in the Ashanti Region

Opinions of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Columnist: Majeed Abukari

Alan should've resigned a long time ago to solidify his chances. But not when he was part of the cabinet and the economic management team for six years and still wanted to be seen differently. There is nothing different to offer by him if he had ample time to bring his expertise to bear on economic matters to transform Ghana.



From an obvious standpoint, he's targeting a significant number of votes from the NPP strongholds, particularly, the Ashanti Region. He’s also targeting swing or floating voters. Trust me or not, he'll make an impact in that direction.



However, for people to compare Alan's move to Dr. Wireku Brobbey's move is incomprehensible. Alan is a greater pillar who stood elections, became a minister, and had direct contact with the rank and file of the party, unlike Dr. Brobbey. And so, no need for such a comparison.



Moreover, what seems incontrovertible is the fact that there's a crop of invisible forces that are pushing an agenda of getting the NPP government into opposition so that they can easily change leadership and craft their path.



This, without any scintilla of doubt, is to establish a backstabbing approach by this cabal to deny the established candidate from winning the 2024 presidential election, whom they thought his government would be the prototype of the Nana Addo government.



Undoubtedly, Alan has the credibility to do the "pull-him down" work to fulfill the well-orchestrated plan. Which in no uncertain terms will play out in 2024 if the NPP thinks that he may not have the needed support. Why? He has the followers and sympathizers to ignite the flames. Even 1% from the Ashanti region alone is a disaster to the NPP.



In my estimation, the NPP is going into the 2024 elections as a recipient of an internal force, an external force, and economic challenges. It is therefore clear that, when a government is battling with these kinds of illnesses, the immediate remedy is to accept failure and significantly work on addressing the economic challenges, foremost. That is what many Ghanaians are looking up to.



Lastly, the NDC is not naive to think that, Alan may not in a way affect the totality of the outcome of the 2024 elections. And so, whatever it takes to prevent him from getting some votes from its strongholds to consolidate the party's gains, nothing will stop them.



