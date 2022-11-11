Alan's display of maturity in the current global economic crisis is matchless

Opinions of Friday, 11 November 2022

Columnist: Yaw Solomon Bimoktey

There are many reasons others have given to justify why they aren't effective in the battle against the current Economic crisis.



But for Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, there is no excuse to give Ghanaians than to stay focused.



It may interest one to know that Ghana's Trade and Industry minister received international recognition as the Best Trade and Investment minister in entire Africa in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ghana has again, in three consecutive years, recorded trade surpluses during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.



I will center my write-up addressing the level of maturity Alan Kyerematen has displayed at the helm of affairs in the current world economic crises.



When it became obvious the nation had to seek for an IMF bailout



As a party that has always been criticizing the opposition for sending the country to the IMF, it was very difficult to find brave people to stand up and defend why it was necessary for the government to go for another IMF bailout.



It was then that the gem in Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen begin to shine as he gallantry moved from one media house to the other, explaining away in very simple terms why the move for an IMF was imperative.



Alan's political ambition has not overshadowed his commitment to official duties



It is surprising how some personalities seeking to be flagbearer of the party, have put their personal and selfish interests ahead of official duties and are campaigning openly.



Such persons either invite party officials to their offices or designated places and entice them with money and other promises for their support at the party’s primaries.



They do this despite a directive from the party that all such politicking should stop.



For such persons their personal gain is paramount to finding solutions to the dire economic problems currently facing the country.



Calls from the supporters of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for him to step down from government and start politicking as some have started, have not succeeded as he insists on helping the government to surmount the current economic problems facing the country.



This is reflected in the huge success chalked by the 1D1F programme under his watch, which many tout as the government’s most successful flagship programme.

What a patriot for president.



Conclusion



Undoubtedly, Alan has proved, above all his would-be competitors, that he is the one that has the drive, the tenacity and the competence to drive this nation forward.

His work ethic and results-oriented achievements, make him stand out as the best person to lead the NPP to victory in 2024.



The writer is the Communications Director of Konkomba Youth For Alan and National Movement For Alan.