Alan's agenda of job creation for all, 1D1F the game changer

The one district, one factory is one of the most important achievements of the NPP Nana Addo Dankwah lead government.



Let us not underrate the policy of 1D1F; an initiative aimed at fighting the cedi to dollar ratio.



This initiative is a product of a hard-working government in her quest to fight an everlasting difficulty with regards to the depreciation of the cedi.



President Nana Addo Dankwah's lead government through the ministry of trade and industry has strategically and systematically brought into face this initiative to help curb the menace of high level of importation of goods that are not made in Ghana.

The Ghanaian average consumer will prefer goods made outside this country over the made in Ghana goods.



This has been a challenge of decades. The current administration through the ministry of trade and industry is trying to give a long-lasting solution to this problem through the introduction of 1D1F.



The 1D1F initiative is aimed at empowering the local private sector to be able to produce quality and well-packaged products for the consumption of the Ghanaian, African and the world at large.



Upon realising that most Ghanaians do not have taste for made in Ghana goods for several reasons which mainly include; poor packaging and high cost.



Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen the trade minister tackled this initiative by first of all empowering the private sector with infrastructure and equipment to help decrease the cost of production.



We will all recall many government factories were built to equally perform the same task as in 1D1F in the past but collapsed in the course of time. But with this 1D1F, private individuals such as kasapereko and other beneficiaries will expand their production and transport to neighboring countries such as Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and many more.



As we talk now not less than 78 old factories have been revived, with about 30 newly constructed ones currently in operation. These factories have and will help fight unemployment to its highest apex.

It has been able to give Jobs to about thousands directly and million indirectly.



This means the initiative was not only aimed at creating jobs but also putting money into the pockets of Ghanaian businessmen and women.



The problem of inadequate taste for made in Ghana goods is not only a Ghanaian problem, but also the entire Africa. As things stands now the entire African continent is faced with the problem of currency depreciation to that effect.



The ministry of trade and industry has also been able to think beyond the Ghanaian economy to an African economy. Because of the rise in production as a result of the implementation of 1D1F, Ghana will need links and other platforms to market her products.

This makes to AfCTA "African Continental Free Trade Area" a strategic platform to advance Ghana’s industrialization agenda.



The ministry of trade and industry has been able to bring the entire African continent together under one umbrella called the "African Continental Free Trade Area” (AfCFTA).



Ghana is blessed to be the capital for this trade agreement due to the hard working president Akufo Addo and his able trade and industry minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen. The initiative will be aimed at transportation of goods and services within and outside the West African Sub- Region. Ghana, unlike other countries, have factories to compete South Africa, Nigeria and others due to 1D1F.



1D1F is far more just an initiative, but a tool to fight an everlasting enemy of the cedi and other African currencies to the dollar interns of depreciation. 1D1F has also and will continue to empower the private sector to employ the youth and for that matter the working population, to feed Africa with her needs at large.

The initiative will in a long run build the economy of Ghana forever.

To say without fair, the 1D1F was one of and is still one of the major achievements of the President Akufo Addo lead government.



If we say Alan, we mean empowerment, we mean an everlasting solution to cedi depreciation, we mean Job creation, we mean strengthening the private sector, we mean productivity, we mean value addition to made in Ghana goods, we mean Cash for the people.



Infact am not afraid to say Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will mean an everlasting solution to the struggling economy, solution to pocket dryness, a revival of Ghanaian industries, a solution to all our economic and financial problems as individuals, a Nation, Africa and the whole world at large.



If Akufo Addo need a very good successor to save guide his hard end work and development.

Alan Cash has demonstrated a high level of development and dedication to this government. He was there from the beginning, is here and will continue to be there for the NPP.



