Alan Kyerematen's leap into the Abyss: Maverick or Misfit?

Opinions of Monday, 2 October 2023

Columnist: Yakubu Musah

In the grand theater of Ghanaian politics, a sudden twist has left many spectators scratching their heads in disbelief. The man of the hour, Honorable Alan Kyerematen, recently took a leap of faith – or should we say, a leap of independence – by resigning from the NPP and announcing his bid as an independent presidential candidate. It's a move that has stirred the political pot, and it's as surprising as discovering a pineapple on your pizza: unexpected and a tad perplexing.



But before we dive into the depths of this intriguing maneuver, let's pay our respects to the man himself. Alan Kyerematen's loyalty to the NPP is the stuff of legends. He's been like the party's favorite pair of slippers – dependable, well-worn, and never straying too far. Unlike some politicians who've had more party memberships than shoes, Kyerematen's political life has been as straightforward as a ruler's edge.



Remember, even before some folks knew him as the former trade minister in 2007, his presidential ambitions started germinating back in 1993. He was all set to throw his hat into the NPP's presidential primaries ring, but tribal chiefs and elders played the role of the 'Ambition Deflator' and convinced him to step aside for John Agyekum Kuffour. That's the kind of guy he's been – a team player, always ready to pass the ball when the coach says so.



But fast forward to today, and it seems like he's decided it's time to snatch the ball and run with it. After patiently waiting in the political dugout while Kuffour and Akufo Addo took their turns, he's been hit with the news that Dr. Bawumia is the chosen one. Suddenly, it's like someone yelled "musical chairs," and the music stopped with Kyerematen standing. Now, the man who's been as loyal to the NPP as a dog to its master finds himself without a party.



So, here's the million-dollar question: Why would a dyed-in-the-wool NPP stalwart suddenly make this dramatic political U-turn? Sure, he's given his reasons, but we all know that politics is never just a straight line.



It's a classic case of 'David versus Goliath' as Kyerematen realized he was more like David, armed with a slingshot, while Dr. Bawumia seemed like a political Goliath with all the resources and momentum. It's like trying to race a Ferrari on a tricycle.



The Kyerematen campaign seemed to have more leaks than a leaky boat. He couldn't replicate the buzz and support he had in 2007, probably because his campaign found itself low on gas money, charisma, and young, energetic cheerleaders. As for those charismatic supporters who used to rally behind him, they either jumped ship for a better offer or retired to enjoy a well-deserved political siesta.



In his final campaign, Kyerematen was left with the political equivalent of leftovers - a rather unappetizing prospect in a race of this magnitude. It's like showing up at a banquet with last night's reheated leftovers; you're in for an embarrassing defeat.



But what raises eyebrows is why he'd choose this moment to go solo. Kyerematen hasn't been financing his campaigns with monopoly money. He had some generous backers who poured cash into his political dreams. If he doesn't become president, they're the ones left with empty pockets.



Now, here's where it gets even more interesting. Rumor has it that a small group of Akyem folks, led by President Akufo Addo, have taken over the NPP. Other party strongholds are feeling a little left out and want their turn in the political limelight. But how do you wrestle control of the party when it's in power? Simple, bring it into opposition.



This strategic move might just be Kyerematen's way of saying, "I'm going to be the chaos in the NPP's cozy tea party." In opposition, other power players from various strongholds might have a better shot at seizing control. And remember, when a party is in opposition, anything can happen. Even your neighbor's pet parrot might consider running for president.



So, is Kyerematen's move a brilliant strategy or a political kamikaze mission? Only time will tell. But for now, it's the talk of the town, and it's as perplexing as a cat trying to understand quantum physics. Watch this space; Ghana's political theater just got a lot more interesting.