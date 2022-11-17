Akufo-Addo superintending over an inferno of economic paralysis

Opinions of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Columnist: Robert Dambo

It is startling how the president of the Republic of Ghana who promised to deliver Ghanaians from the economic woes of the NDC regime is now superintending over an inferno of economic paralysis.



The country is in a mess and it presupposes to me Nana Addo and his government have no antidote to the economic paralysis they have subjected the people of Ghana.



Prior to the 2016/2020 general elections, Nana Addo's campaign promises were premised fundamentally on education, exchange rate, and using domestic resources to develop the country without having to borrow hence Ghana's beyond aid mantra.



Borrowing reasonably is not against the principles of economic growth and development of infrastructure but instead of the infrastructural gaps narrowing, it is rather astronomically widening and economic growth retrogressing culminating into the dire hardships we face as a people.



Our educational system is nothing good at home to write about.



Our curriculum of education continues to produce illiterate intellectuals, and a country that fantasizes about cramming science and maths quizzes against relevant practical, technical and vocational training is awaiting a catastrophe.



Free education is good but if the quality of education is compromised, the future of the nation is equally compromised since half-baked graduates are going to run the nation aground.



Nana Addo, whom we were told is a no-nonsense man and would hold the bull by the horns to instill discipline in his appointees in the discharge of their duties is leading contrary to that claim.



Nana Addo has disappointed many Ghanaians by shelving the principle and convictions he espoused prior to taking the seat of government.



The man who promised he is not going to run a family and friends government is now finding it difficult to sack his non-performing and incompetent finance minister at the helm of affairs.



The President’s own members of parliament have lost hope in him and his finance minister calling for his head.



The decision of the majority group to boycott parliament and government business if Ken Ofori Atta continues as minister of finance is unprecedented and cast a snare on the image of the president.



The majority in parliament’s decision suggests the president is not listening because several meetings and letters have been written to that effect without the president acknowledging their grievances.



Ghana is in serious times.