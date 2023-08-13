Akufo-Addo's position on Ada Songor lease brings clarity and calls for proper stakeholder engagement

Opinions of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Columnist: Ada Okor Voice

In his recent address during the Asafotufiami Festival, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's message on the Ada Songor Lagoon has reverberated not only for its clarity and unity but also for its caution against unnecessary politicization.



As the nation approaches an election year, and with various interest groups seeking their say in the matter, the President's words hold particular weight in promoting responsible engagement.



While affirming the exclusive legal authority of the Ghanaian government over the lagoon's lease and development, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the imperative of unity among the Ada community.



This call for unity goes hand in hand with the need for all stakeholders, including political parties, interest groups, and associations to approach the matter responsibly, keeping the best interests of the community at heart.



As the nation gears up for an election year, it's crucial for both major political parties to refrain from turning the Ada Songor Lagoon into a political battleground.



The President's statement serves as a timely reminder that the lagoon's development transcends party lines and should be approached with the seriousness it deserves.



The Ada community deserves leadership that rises above partisan interests to focus on sustainable development.



Furthermore, the cautionary note extends to groups like the Ada Songor Lagoon Association (ASLA) and the Dangme East Salt Producers Association (DESPA). These organizations hold an important role in advocating for the interests of their respective members, but it is essential that their actions align with the broader goals of unity and progress.



Responsible engagement, cooperation, and transparent communication will pave the way for meaningful discussions and decisions.



President Akufo-Addo's message serves as a guidepost in navigating these often contentious waters. It encourages a collective approach where dialogue takes precedence over division, and collaboration outweighs conflict.



The Ada Songor Lagoon has the potential to bring unprecedented benefits to the community, but this can only be realized if all parties involved work together harmoniously.



In conclusion, President Akufo-Addo's address regarding the Ada Songor Lagoon goes beyond the mere legalities of lease and development. It serves as a rallying cry for unity and responsible engagement urging political parties to avoid unnecessary politicization and groups to act in accordance with the greater good.



As we approach an election year, let us remember that the lagoon's future is a legacy that transcends politics and individual interests, and by adhering to the principles of unity and responsibility, we can secure a brighter future for all.