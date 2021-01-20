Opinions of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Columnist: Knowledge@ghiia

Akufo-Addo's appointment: Who leads the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration?

Nana Akufo Addo with Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

A famous Akan adage about fingers not being equal seems to reflect the famous Latin quote of primus inter pares. There are ministers, and there are ministers. In most cabinets, the Minister of Foreign Affairs (or External Relations, or International Affairs or in the case of the United States, the Secretary of State) hold powerful sway. The case is no different in the Republic of Ghana. The Foreign Affairs Minister is the top diplomat of the nation and is perhaps apart from the President, the country's international face.



In Ghanaian politics, quite a number of people who have reached the executive branch's apex have served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or have been involved in the country's foreign affairs architecture. Notably, current President, Nana Akufo-Addo, served as the Minister for Foreign Affairs in the Kufuor regime for several years. Former President Mahama was at a point in time the ranking member on foreign affairs in parliament. Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, also for a number of years in his career, was a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. Dr. Kwame Nkrumah interestingly was a Foreign Minister before becoming Head of State.



This demonstrates both the significance of the office and the stature of the people required to lead the affairs here. This commentary seeks to crystal-ball, or apropos to our culture, stir the calabash regarding who His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo will pick as his next Foreign Minister.



2021-2024



There is no shortage of talent in the NPP when it comes to finding suitably qualified persons for the office of the Foreign Minister. The decision of a potential candidate will rest on the President, who will have as part of the considerations in making his choice, consider factors such as track record, education, gravitas in the party, constituency support, skills-set, and scandals. The most probable candidates for the position in the next NPP administration are:



Fore-runners



Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (MP)





PERMANENT MISSION OF GHANA TO THE UN



An interesting factoid about Ghanaian diplomacy and Ghana’s diplomatic credentials is the fact that women have been at the helm of the Foreign Ministry, continuously through two different administrations since 2012. This is even more interesting when one considers the fact that there was an alternation-in-power during the period. The Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the immediate past Foreign Minister, is in pole position for the job. Her four years’ experience in the role is complemented by a previous spell as deputy foreign affairs minister in the Kufuor regime. Her education background includes an Executive MBA in Project Management from the University of Ghana and an MA in Public Communication from the University of Westminster.



The considered wisdom of most pundits within the Foreign Policy and International Relations community is that Ms. Botchwey is likely to be retained. She has some strong highlights on her brag sheet, which includes her experience as a member of in the ECOWAS parliament, serving on the UN Security Council, her role in the initiation of the ‘Year of Return,’ the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the appointment of His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo as ECOWAS Chair, condemning the Mali coup d’etat and her active role in the efforts by ECOWAS to restore stability, her key role in the Switzerland-Ghana bilateral agreement on climate action, the digitization of the passport administration, as well as many other laudable achievements.



Unfortunately, Madam Botchwey has had some issues that might pose a challenge in her selection. Topical here would be the Oslo scandal in 2018 when the ministry attempted to purchase an embassy in Norway. A further challenge will be that she is no longer a parliamentarian and the fractious relationship she had with the NDC Parliamentary caucus. This might lead to challenges during the vetting procedure, considering the hung parliament, which will be reflected in all the committees of the legislature. Ms. Botchwey’s candidature is further strengthened as she seems to enjoy cordial relations with the civil service cadre at the MFARI and its associated and subsidiary agencies. This support does not seem fervent or as firm within the diplomatic community but is sufficiently adequate. In the plus column, she enjoys support from the party, and more importantly, from the President.



Hon. Charles Owiredu



The current Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Charles Owiredu seems to be in the strong running for the job. He boasts solid technical foreign affairs credentials, including a highly successful stint as the director of International Affairs of the NPP, a position he has held since 2008. He had also previously excelled as the Research Officer of the party from 2004 to 2008. Stints as an administrator at the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) and positive educational credentials (MBA in Project Management and a BA in Economics). Above all, his strength and service in the New Patriotic Party might be his trump card.



Frank Annoh Dompreh



Currently serving as Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency, David Annoh Dompreh has recently been appointed as Majority Chief Whip in parliament. His previous experience as the Chairperson for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs puts him on the radar as a potential candidate to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, his recent appointment as Majority Chief Whip makes his chance of getting the position slimmer.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah



As the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah remains one of the Akufo Addo administration's best-known faces. His public diplomatic role in addressing the raging COVID-19 pandemic earned him plaudits, and there seem to star in his political future. This, coupled with a stellar media career, useful international contacts, management, and law degrees, may catapult him into the frame for the Minister of Foreign Affairs role, as he will have the organic skills set to communicate and advocate, albeit internationally.



Alan John Kyerematen



Mr. Alan John Kyeremanten is the current Minister of Trade and Industry for Ghana. Having come quite close to securing the New Patriotic Party's presidential ticket in the past, he is arguably a ‘heavyweight’ and is in contention for many senior positions. His long, impressive resume includes roles such as Minister of Trade and Industry of Ghana (2003-2007), where he is famed for bringing the UNCTAD XII conference to Accra; the Coordinator of the African Trade Policy Centre of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (2011-2013); and a highly successful stint as Ghana’s Ambassador to the US (2001-2003). Additionally, his instrumental role in the execution of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement demonstrates his competence in the role of foreign service. Based on his impressive track record, the role of the nation’s top diplomat will be an opportunity for him to display his remarkable skill set and will be a return to familiar grounds.



Thomas Kwesi Quartey



Ambassador Kwesi Quartey is a Ghanaian diplomat and the Vice-Chairperson of the African Union Commission. He has also served as the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration from 2013 to 2016. With over 35 years of experience in the diplomatic service, Kwesi Quartey comes off as a suitable candidate for the foreign affairs ministry. Having served in various capacities in Ghana’s Embassies and High Commissions in Cairo, Cotonou, Brussels, Havana, and London and as Permanent Representative of the Ghana Mission to the United Nations in New York, he holds an impressive track record. A selection of Amb. Quartey will communicate prioritization of technical expertise over political loyalty and might be tangible evidence of the President’s aspiration for an all-inclusive government in his second term.



Anna Bossman



Mrs. Anna Bossman is a Ghanaian diplomat, lawyer, and human rights advocate. Formerly, she was the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Department of the African Development Bank (AfDB). In 2017, she was appointed as Ghana’s ambassador to France and Portugal, and was made the Permanent Representative of Ghana to UNESCO, the OECD, and the International Organisation of La Francophone.



Before her appointment at the AfDB, Ms. Bossman was Ag Chair of Ghana’s Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and Deputy Commissioner in charge of investigations. Ms. Bossman began her legal career as an Assistant State Attorney in Ghana’s Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department before embarking on a twenty-five (25) year career in the oil and gas industry and the energy sector serving in legal, negotiations, managerial, and consultancy capacities with major international oil and gas companies in Gabon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Angola, and Ghana.



Selecting Mrs. Anna Bossman to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration will demonstrate a continuous agenda to push women diplomats into leadership and decision-making positions. With her promising background and skillset, Anna Bossman is poised to bring on board fresh ideas and be the new face of woman empowerment within the field of foreign service.



Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee



On the notion of woman empowerment in the foreign service, Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee comes off as another prominent candidate to lead Ghana’s foreign ministry. As a career diplomat and the first Ghanaian woman to be appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Martha Pobee also has a shot at being chosen for the job.



With regards to her experience, she was posted in Tel Aviv from 2000 until 2004, was Head of Chancery at the Ghanaian Embassy in Washington D.C. from 2006 until 2010, became Director of the Information and Public Affairs Bureau at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs from 2010 until 2012, and Deputy Head of Mission at the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria from 2012 until 2015.



Her educational background includes a bachelor's degree in English and philosophy from the University of Ghana and her master's degree in development studies from the International Institute of Social Studies in The Hague. She also studied multilateral diplomacy at the Geneva Institute for International Studies and public administration at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. Martha Pobee’s impressive track record, experience, and educational background will provide an opportunity for her to showcase new ideas and strategies for Ghana’s external relations.



Conclusion



The foreign minister position is undoubtedly a top job in any administration to assume the reins of government. The choice of the eventual candidate will depend amongst others on the factors enumerated earlier. The discussion here is in no way extant, and perhaps the key takeout is that the Republic is lucky to have a vast number of highly qualified candidates to lead its external relations efforts.



Knowledge@ Ghiia.org delivers the knowledge product at the Institute of International Affairs, Ghana.