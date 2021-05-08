Akufo-Addo must avoid the appointment of new Special Prosecutor based on what Amidu, Agyapong said

Opinions of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

I don’t know if President Akufo-Addo has a personal assistant or an advisor. Even if he has one, I don’t want to know since that person could be the worst advisor in the political history of Ghana to a president.



I need to ask this question because since Nana Akufo-Addo became president of Ghana over five years ago, his decisions and actions are total failures culminating in the suffering of common Ghanaians, yet, the president hasn’t learned any lesson.



Following the resignation of the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, on November 16, 2020, in accordance with the country’s constitution, the president has to fill the position of the former Special Prosecutor, therefore, appears a lawyer by the name Kissi Agyebeng.



His nomination as the new Special Prosecutor has already sparked a lot of controversies, with Kennedy Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, calling him evil and criminal.



What appears to be serious about this matter is that Kennedy Agyapong is a member of the New Patriotic Party.



In another development, the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu also said that the “Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng is ‘surrogate’ of Agyapa deal advocates,” (reference: ModernGhana), in other words Kissy Agyebeng is not qualified for that post.



In such a situation, any good president of a country would have to delay that nomination but Akufo Addo has ignored those opposing the nomination and has expressed hope in the Parliament to speed up the vetting process to Kissy Agyebeng’s appointment.



I was among other writers that constantly attacked Martin Amidu as a corrupt Special Prosecutor, who has failed and protecting Nana Akufo Addo.



It was when the former Special Prosecutor resigned it became clear to me that Amidu was under the domination and oppression of Nana Akufo Addo to avoid the prosecution of any corrupt politician in the country.



My question is why did it take so long for Amidu to resign? Then I found the answer, all the time the man has been waiting to see if Nana Akufo Addo could ever change his corruptible ways but that never happened, therefore, Amidu decides to leave because he has had enough of a disgrace he doesn’t deserve.



One doesn’t need to be a political analyst to observe the kind of politics in Ghana under the administration of Akufo Addo.



His entire ministers and the judges at the Supreme Court are unproductive elements that have destroyed Ghana beyond remedy.



There is no truth in Ghana and if you try to stay on the path of the truth in that country, this can cost your life.



Indeed, the dawn of the Culture of Silence has fallen on Ghana, yet many Ghanaians don’t want to accept it. Those that rebel against Mahama over 'dumsor' and corruption, are nowhere to be found today even though Akufo Addo's time is the worst for Ghanaians.



Even before Sam Jonah made the statement about the culture of silence in Ghana, it will be recalled that on March 12, 2021, Ghanaweb published one of my articles captioned “Why it is obvious that Ghanaians fear Akufo-Addo than John Mahama.”



Nana Akufo Addo is a kind of president who likes to work with corrupt people because he is corrupt. In any good country, following the biggest corruption scandal that hit the Director of Communications to the President of Ghana, Eugene Arhin, that man should have tendered his resignation but Akufo Addo has still kept him in his office.



Nana Akufo Addo sacked Domelevo because the former Auditor-General wasn’t ready to accommodate the president’s massive corruptible schemes.



That is why today, he is dying to appoint Kissi Agyebeng because he knows he is the right man who will protect him to ensure his corruptible deals without exposure.



Sometimes it seems to me that African leaders only remember a foreign country's name when ready to visit because if they know that whatever that is taken place in Ghana is secretly filed by various foreign governments, including the United States of America, they will think like human beings in whatever they do.



These are some of the reasons there so many Europeans and Americans that know what is exactly taking place in Ghana than even a Ghanaian. Before a Ghanaian starts talking to them about politics, they will tell you the Ghanaian president is related to the Finance Minister and the former Supreme Court judge.



Nana Akufo-Addo is the kind of president very stubborn, difficult, and not willing to listen to anyone, therefore, will always follow his desire to his failure and injury.



He never cares about his errors because he knows he has people that are ready to support him.



However, I will remind him that the appointment of Kissi Agyebeng will be another catastrophic failure and setback to his government.



If Akufo-Addo is wise he should listen to the voices of Kennedy Agyapong and Martin Amidu, unless he wants to live the same life of deception, lies, and corruption.