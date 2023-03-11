Akufo Addo has failed; Mahama outperforms him in terms of achievements

Opinions of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

The saying "empty barrel makes the most noise" refers to an object's hollow inside and its loud noise, however; it also describes the empty thoughts of an immature and arrogant individual who hasn't accomplished much in politics but keeps making noise about things that don't exist.



The president, Nana Akufo Addo, and vice president, Bawumia, frequently boast to Ghanaians about their accomplishments, but neither one can provide a list of them to the media.



I am disappointed with the Ghanaian media and the country's religious organizations for a reason, both have neglected their responsibilities at a time that the oppressed masses needed them. Now is the moment when the accomplishments of the political parties in Ghana should be highlighted, serving as a guide to inform the public of which party to vote for and the kind of intellectual person needed to govern the nation but the media has failed to do so.



In Ghana, tribalism has not only been prevalent but also quite harmful. No other Ghanaian leader comes close to matching what Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president and one of Africa's greatest leaders, accomplished, but because of hypocrisy, tribalism, and hatred, all Nkrumah’s accomplishments were left to rot so that there will not be anything of him to remember of. For instance, most of the factories Nkrumah created, which generated income and supported the economy, have been purposefully neglected.



Even though John Mahama is the best Ghanaian leader after Kwame Nkrumah in terms of accomplishments, the government-owned media that focuses on the same tribalism has been trying in the past to make him appear hopeless. Ghanaians have repeatedly viewed the NDC’s or John Mahama's list of accomplishments because they are readily available online and on the party’s website but because the NPP has nothing meaningful to share with the public, the government has not yet done this.



The NPP government has been repeatedly lying to Ghanaians to persuade them orally while failing to provide any concrete evidence of its accomplishments. In a recent interview with Mr. Richard Ahiagbah, the NPP's director of communication, Johnny Hughes, the host of the program "Johnnies Bite," asked Ahiagbah to explain to Ghanaians what the NPP government has accomplished so far.



After evading this question with much ranting, Ahiagbah's claim that the website Ghanaians should visit contains a list of the NPP government's accomplishments was later proven to be untrue.



These are just a few of the reasons why I can't stand by while these lies damage Ghanaian politics after destroying our country with the same lies in the past. I find it difficult to understand why the NPP government continues to spread false information to the public in the name of power, disregarding the harm that has already been done to our beloved country, despite the danger into which the country has already descended and the impending threat of even more serious problems.



As I indicated earlier since the Ghanaian media has failed to highlight the achievements of John Mahama because of tribalism and hate, I will do it for them, therefore, I am once again giving out the list of Mahama’s achievements, hoping Ghanaians will be delighted to see the list of Akufo Addo’s after this publication. Read the NDC’s list of Mr. Mahama’s achievements below:



1. He quickly completed ongoing projects and deployed emergency plants, adding more than 800 megawatts (MW) of power in just 18 months.



2. The Energy Sector Levy and ongoing efforts to restructure the legacy debt of the power companies also contributed to the stabilization of the electricity situation.



Water and sanitation



President Mahama expanded investments in the provision of safe drinking water and mentioned the installation of boreholes, small-town water systems, and substantial urban water treatment projects as some initiatives that have considerably enhanced access to this resource.



3. Teshie's desalination facility,



4. The effort to expand Kpong's water supply



5. The ATMA project has increased access to the city's water supply in Accra.



6. The initiative to deliver water to Wa



7. The Kumawu, Konongo, and Kwahu (3Ks) project,

transport, and roads



Some of the largest investments in the country's history were made in the road sector during John Mahama's administration. The following are a few of the road projects:



8. Achimota-Ofankor



9 . Awoshie-Pokuase



10. Sofoline



11. Tetteh Quarshie-Adenta



These further initiatives are:



12. The Kwame Nkrumah Interchange



13. The Kasoa overpass



14. The network of highways connecting Airport Hills and Burma Camp. 15. The 37-El Wak-Trade Fair road



16. The NDC government committed greater funds to maintain the roads along the Eastern Corridor.



17. Roads in regional and district capitals have asphalt overlays

18. The country is covered in cocoa roads



Before leaving the government, there are still active projects such

19. The decongestion project for the Tema Motorway Roundabout



20. A new bridge connecting East Legon and the Flower Pot Roundabout on Spintex Road crosses the Accra-Tema Highway.



Finished projects include



21. The Obetsebi-Lamptey junction.

22. Pokuase Interchange



23. The project to widen the highway.



24. The Tarkwa-Bogoso-Anyanfuri road



25. Building of the Kotoka International Airport's Terminal (T3)



26. The Sekondi-Takoradi-Kojokrom railway line



27. The expansion of the Takoradi and Tema Harbors and the Central Markets in Kumasi and Cape Coast



28. John Mahama's administration took over a country with a huge deficit, rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a currency that was falling quickly.

He recalled the forum in Senchi and described it as an effort to reach an agreement on a domestic fiscal consolidation program, noting that the conclusion eventually served as the foundation for the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the nation was implementing.



Health



29. Health Several medical professionals received training during his time in office, which helped to advance the nation's healthcare delivery system.

Health Initiatives



30. There are 120-bed district hospitals at Dodowa, Fomena, Kumawu, and Abetifi, among other places. Six district hospitals—Tepa, Nsawkaw, Konongo, Salaga, Twifo Praso—each with a 60-bed capacity, as well as the 100-bed Madina Hospital and the 120-bed Bekwai Hospital



31. The National Health Insurance Program is being used more frequently (NHIS). The number of out-patients using the NHIS in 2015 was 29 million, up from 9 million in 2008.



Under his leadership, the NHIS had generally been upgraded to ensure that everyone, even the most vulnerable, had access to high-quality healthcare.

32. the University of Ghana Teaching Hospital, a 617-bed facility



The Regional hospitals include the 420-bed Ridge Hospital Extension Project



33. Institutional hospitals, including a 104-bed police hospital project in Accra, a 130-bed maritime hospital, and a 500-bed military hospital project in Kumasi. Tema



34. Polyclinics,



Five polyclinics (Phase III) at Nkrankwanta, Wamfie, Kwatire, Techimantia, and Bomaa in the Brong Ahafo Area.



Ten polyclinics will be situated in the Central Region, specifically in Besease, Gomoa Dawurampong, Biriwa, Etsii Sunkwa, Esikuma Gyamera, Agona Duakwa, Bimpong Akunfude, Ekumfi Naakwa, Twifo Atimokwa, and Gomoa Postin.



In the Greater Accra Region, five 30-bed polyclinics will be built at Adentan, Ashiaman, Bortianor, Oduman, and Sege.



At Amasaman, Doffor, Pokukrom, New Jejeti, Paakro, Gwollu, Funsi, Sang, Northern Buipe, Manso Nkwanta, Abuakwa, Mase Sosekpe, Kedzi, Adamso, Kayoro, Timonde, Bonsu Nkwanta, and Dadieso, 18 health centers have been finished.

35. CHPS Compounds



1,260 of the 2,948 functioning CHPS zones have been built.



36. Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's Eye Care Center



37. The National Medical Equipment Replacement Program, a US$264 million effort, has made sure that more than 150 hospitals around the country have access to vital diagnostic and therapeutic equipment. There are also all regional hospitals, 125 district hospitals, 14 health centers, and 8 mobile clinics.

These include all teaching hospitals in Ghana (Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital), all regional hospitals, and all teaching hospitals.



Social security



38. Under his reign, numerous social protection measures were implemented, helping to cushion the poor and vulnerable.



39. The population receiving assistance from programs like the School Feeding Program, Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), and the Eban card has been increased to include the majority of the nation's poor and vulnerable citizens.



Education



40. The John Mahama administration expanded and revamped the school food program in addition to continuing to promote the distribution of free textbooks and uniforms to students enrolled in public schools.



41. Giving 10,000 students who qualify for free sandals. This was part of his plan to improve the standard and inclusion of education for all Ghanaians.



42. In many of our areas, the school shift system, which required students to work shifts because there weren't enough classrooms, has been abolished. Schoolchildren can no longer skip class to act truant in Wa, Sunyani, Tarkwa, Dansoman, Krachi Nchumuru in the Oti Region, and many other places because of the school shift system.



43. In the area of accelerated ICT education, his administration improved ICT at the fundamental level by training 81,000 teachers in basic schools so they could develop the necessary abilities for using ICT in teaching and learning.



A total of 60,000 laptop computers were handed to public schools around the nation, while 54,500 laptops were purchased and given to elementary school instructors.



44. Under his administration, a statute was passed that includes the Technical University Act of 2016 (Act 992). As a result, some polytechnics became technical universities.



The University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD),

The Chartered Institute of Taxation Act, 2016,

The National Commission for Tertiary Education Bill,

National Accreditation and Qualification Authority Bills, 2015,

Ghana Book Development Council Bill and The Chartered Institute of Bankers Bill, 2015.



45. The Mahama-led administration purchased and distributed 500 automobiles to educational institutions, including senior high schools, universities, colleges of education, and polytechnics, to help with the management of education delivery.



46. About School Infrastructure: Out of 2,578 basic school projects, 1,856 have been finished as part of the Schools Under Trees program. The remaining needed to be finished. In addition to the SHS E block, 203 out of 232 classroom blocks, including teachers’ bungalows and educational offices, have been finished.



47. The Mahama-led administration renovated 345 kindergarten classrooms under the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) program, built 1,347 kindergarten blocks, and provided 1,875 kindergarten tables and chairs.



Agriculture



The increase in opportunities in the agricultural industry must also help with job creation. An adequate supply of food at reasonable rates must be obtained. As a result of our steadfast dedication to the modernization of agriculture,



48. the Mahama administration expanded the number of harvesters for yams, maize, and rice. Grain storage facilities and the drilling of boreholes for agricultural use have received more attention.



49. Service centers for agricultural mechanization were developed.



50. Among his accomplishments is bringing cotton farming back to Northern Ghana.



51. The government also repaired several irrigation dams in the Greater Accra, Volta, Ashanti, and Brong Ahafo Regions between 2009 and 2011.



52. Ghana produced more than 1 million tonnes of cocoa in 2011, a considerable rise from the 680,000 tonnes it produced in 2008.



Sports



As part of the Government's commitment to creating sports infrastructure,



53. The 15,000-seat Cape Coast Stadium is the number



54. The increasing prominence of Ghanaian athletes at the All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo, in 2015, the Commonwealth Youth Games in Apia, Samoa, and the African Youth Games in Gaborone, Botswana, in 2014, Nanjing, China, and the Youth Olympics in 2014.



Housing



To close the housing gap, the Mahama administration continues to make significant investments in the housing sector. To help more Ghanaian households in the lower to moderate income range, a scheme for affordable housing has been launched. The initiatives being made in this regard are:



55. The Saglemi Affordable Housing Project in the Greater Accra Area's Ningo-Prampram District.



56. Estates "Nyame dua" under a PPP agreement, 95 acres of land in Kpone have been given to Messrs Sethi Realty Limited for the development of 5,000 affordable housing units known as "Nyame Dua" Estates.



57. Security Services Housing Plan Phases 1 and 2 The completion of 168 housing units with accompanying infrastructure in Tema has given significance to the government's pledge to provide good accommodation for security personnel.



58. Keta Sea Defense Resettlement Housing Program



59. Adenta Regeneration Project, number 57 (SHC Gardens) The Lartebiokorshie, Kaneshie, Kanda, and North Effiakuma regeneration projects are worked on by the Adenta Regeneration Project.



60. Housing Project New Labadi Villas



The Ghana Armed Forces housing project



61. Government-sponsored Police Housing Project in Accra's cantonments, through a P3 partnership.



62. Construction of affordable housing units began in 2006 at six locations in Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West, and Eastern regions

If there are so many different religions in a country like Ghana, but no one recognizes the influence of religion on that nation, then the country is on the verge of collapse and it has already happened in front of our eyes.



Oddly enough, though, people don't care if more harm is done because they only care about their survival as politicians or as a political party, oblivious to the suffering that people are experiencing in a place where rampant corruption has destroyed every infrastructure.



Mahama was deemed incompetent and corrupt, but we now know what true incompetence and corruption look like, and we also know what a serious unemployment crisis and a destroyed economy look like. I will inform the public to choose the proper leader to prevent tribalism from further destroying our nation, amid rampant corruption, since the media has failed to convey to the oppressed masses the political abyss our country has plunged into.



It’s time, Richard Ahiagbah, for Akufo Addo to list his accomplishments, no more mice and cat games.