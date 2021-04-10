Ahmed Tuhari (Baba) is a mole in the NDC who merits expulsion - Pro NDC group demands.

Opinions of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Columnist: JAPHET 1 TV

The National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress's Young Democrats, Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the attempts of the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Ade Coker, to reinstate the suspended former chairman of Ayawaso Constituency.



Young Democrats is a composition of ordinary card bearing party members across the country whose membership of the party is based among other things on family background, geographical location, professional history, political role models, circumstances of the emergence of the party and so on.



The group affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has kicked against moves to Reinstate former Ayawaso North Chairman, Mr. Ahmed Tuhari through the backdoor says it violates the Constitution of the party.



Describing the suggestion as groundless and lawless, the group by the name “Young Democrats" warned that the party will lose the 2024 elections should the ban on suspended Ahmed Tuhari's is lifted.



According to the group, the former Chairman's actions and inactions led to the party’s poor performance in the 2016 elections in the Ayawaso North Constituency and that he will remain “ a spy and a mole” in the party if reinstated.



REINSTATING ANY MOLE BACK INTO THE NDC IS IN VIOLATION OF THE LAWS GUIDING THE PARTY AND INSULTS TO THOSE THAT DRAFT OUR PARTY'S CONSTITUTION.



It has come to the attention of the NDC's Young Democrats that, the Party's Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Mr. Ade Coker, and a few other Regional Executives are pondering lifting the embargo on Mr. Tahiru Ahmed, who was suspended for a clear violation of the Article 48(8) of the Party's Constitution.



To set the record straight, we want to alienate ourselves from this lawless Move and state categorically that, those behind the action must bow down their skulls in shame because what they intend doing has nothing to do with the core values of the party's founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

The actions and Inactions of Mr. Ahmed Tahiru ( Baba) earn him Expulsion from the party, not Suspension!



It is interesting to note after the demise of the Founder of our dear party, the NDC through some few others having political positions wants to be copying the Lawlessness that always perpetuate in the Ruling New Patriotic Party.



We want to use this opportunity to call on Our President in waiting, H.E John Dramani Mahama to step into this matter for sanity to be restored into the party.



Moreover, We have realized that The backdoor re-installment of the Former Awayaso North Chairman, Mr. Ahmed Tahiru into the party is a slap on the face of our National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare, and failure to go by the laydown party structures to get the suspended mole restored into the party will have unavoidable dooms on the chances of the party in 2024.