Opinions of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Columnist: Afro Edem

Ahafo Assembly Members and NDC's promise

Give me the space to put my thoughts through, as a citizen of Ahafo and a resident in Ahafo with great familiarity on the happenings in the Ahafo Region.



Who created Ahafo Region:



The region was created by the Chiefs who were the primary advocates for its creation and the people who partook in the referendum to create the region. All political parties ie The NDC and The NPP (the dominant political parties in the region) took part in the education of the citizens of Ahafo on the need and benefits of an independent Ahafo.



Ahafo is the most resourced Region in Ghana:



Ask me for a region with most natural resourcs in Ghana and I will take you on a tour of Ahafo.



Gold: Every part, town and village in Ahafo is a potential Gold Mine. From the globally renowned Gold Extraction Firm, Newmont GoldCorp to the scores of Small Scale Mining Firms and the local Galamsey workers, mining is a real source of employment. From Derma to Techire, Yamfo to Ntotroso, Kenyasi to Nkasiem, gold is what will welcome you.



Timber: The number of thriving Sawmills that will greet you in Ahafo and/or the number of sawned timber you meet when entering Ahafo will signal your presence into Ghana's most vibrant Forest Region.



Cocoa: The fertile lands contributes to the Cocoa economy of Ghana.



Plantain: We are the headquarters of Ghana's plantain industry.



The above economic reasons coupled with our growing population culminated in the Ahafo Region.



Decentralization:



Some very self-seeking partisan assembly members by means of their affiliation to the NPP are blinded by partisanship to forget that with a landscape of 5193kmsq.



Elected Assembly Member:



Tano North: 32



Tano South: 39



Asunafo South: 32



Asunafo North: 29



Asutifi North: 24



Asutifi South: 23



If less than 20 assembly members with NPP Party Card gather for a normal party meeting and invite the media to be present, does it represent a fraction or better still, half the opinion of the total number of assembly members? Names like Hon. Jones Anto-Afriyie, the Constituency Secretary of the NPP in Asunafo North and Assembly Member of the Fawoyeden Electoral Area addresses a press conference of the magnitude, what impact does it make?



Lack of strategy:



The sheer display of political infantry makes one question the quality of input they put in running assembly decision taking. No wonder the Asutifi North District Assembly is up till date, without a Presiding Member.



Duties of Assembly Members:



In my region, an assembly member is equivalent to full time job. One would be asked for funds to support hospital bills, school fees, accommodation for visitors, serve as adjudicator in community matters from theft to road accidents, automatic Chairmen for festive occasions like Naming Ceremony, Wedding and graduation.



How would an unpaid assemblyman fund these activities?



Aside the motorcycles given to members by all governments, the member is supposed to be frequent at Assembly Meetings, lobbying for projects for his people. Their work is much more tedious than the Member of Parliament.



Ahafo Assembly Members deserve to be paid:



With hindsight and for-knowledge of the challenges Assembly Members in the region face, I will continue to advocate that the next President of the Republic of Ghana fulfills his promise of paying them monthly salaries.





