Agradaa must face legal action and serve time in prison

Opinions of Monday, 10 October 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

A problem that exists in numerous locations around Ghana is the money-doubling scam that one Patricia Asiedua, also known as Agradaa, has committed against church members. However, it is a problem that Ghana cannot control because many of those involved in such shady financial schemes are close friends with the country's most powerful politicians and also take advantage of the ineffective court system.



People in this world are extremely ungrateful when it comes to money, and only a select handfuls have the compassion to assist someone financially. Therefore, you need to act quickly to avoid being taken advantage of when someone promises to offer you enough money through money-doubling but even though many Ghanaians claim to be devout Christians, they are unable to distinguish between the voice of God and the con artist.

Despite being linked to numerous money fraud schemes, Patricia Asiedua has never faced charges or legal action for her crimes. Therefore, we must determine why a criminal is committing crimes while eluding capture. No one should hold the victims of Agradaa's money-doubling frauds accountable since many Ghanaians lack psychological stability.



Many individuals take advantage of the chance to conduct financial crimes without consequence while being protected by potent Ghanaian politicians. Crime increases in any nation with a weak legal system. We live in a country where corrupt politicians never serve time in prison and are kept in office to serve the country, making it possible for con artists like Agradaa to defraud Ghanaians without consequence.



Although crime is unavoidable, it can be controlled. However, when the judicial system fails to function properly, everything goes awry. Many people never expected to see Ghana in its current fragile and violent situation. When all of the appointed judges, including the top justice, have ties to corruption, how can the law function? More significantly, the police chief, George Dampare, has also been implicated in a murder case.



It is difficult to comprehend why people with little money, despite the lack of employment, wouldn't find something better to do with it than to believe in doubling money by a con pastor. The fact that this woman is using God's name to deceive her followers and tarnishing the reputation of the devout pastors in Ghana is what disturbs me the most.



Everyone educated or not should be aware that money-doubling is a swindle. Jesus did many miracles, including turning water into wine and feeding 5,000 people, yet nowhere in the Bible is it mentioned that He also doubled the money. This event demonstrates that some people who identify as Christians are not; if they were, they would be aware of what the Bible says.



Investigations into financial crimes in Ghana are fruitless because they are invariably connected to the nation's political gurus. For example, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM 1, the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, caused financial losses to numerous Ghanaians, some of whom were unable to manage it and committed suicide; nonetheless, the guy is still free in Ghana.

Before Agradaa was detained, police issued a caution, requesting that no one should attack her while they look into the report of a money-doubling scam. "Later, the police told the victims that "Anyone who is a victim of the suspected money doubling fraud should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation," however; this investigation will not reach anywhere, everyone knows that.



We all know that top offenders in Ghana or those who are shielded by politicians never serve time in prison, thus this lawsuit will never progress. Similar to how Agradaa quickly gained attention, her situation will be forgotten about without any resolution. If Dampare, who has been implicated in a murder case, is unable to defend himself, then obviously, he can't prosecute Agradaa.



One day, I hope that a wise Ghanaian leader will come and revamp the system in Ghana, getting rid of all the criminals and dishonest politicians, judges, journalists, and police, who are ruining our country in the name of tribalism.



Patricia Aisedua's soul is so severely defiled and ruined, she can't repent. She has to be charged with a crime and imprisoned to serve as a warning to others, but that won't happen in Ghana, so she'll carry out the same money-doubling fraud again tomorrow with no repercussions.



