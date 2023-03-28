African youths still have confidence in their old laggards: The Nigerian mistake

Opinions of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Columnist: Emmanuel Graham Nyameke

Ghanaian youths will never again dream of throwing their future into the hands of those 60 years and above laggards as Nigerian youths are about making those mistakes. Ghanaian youths have learned their lessons from the deceit of the older ones who society perceived to be wise for the gray hairs they have.



With the flashy talks from those old laggards, and because of curiosity, Ghanaian youths in 2016 voted for a man who was then over 70 years and was nearing his grace as the holy books predicted.



The laggard made the youth believe he was the long awaited messiah. His promise of jobs and money in the pockets of individuals, as well as a free SHS coerced them to vote for him without any hesitation.



Soon, the first 4 years of his office had come to a close and the hardships in the country was just becoming a celebrity. Yet, following the words falling from the seemingly wise older person, a 4 MORE TO DO MORE movement sunk with the youths and eventually, they voted for him.