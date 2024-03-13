Afenyo-Markin, the NPP and the current debate about 70-year-old ladies

Opinions of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Columnist: Dr Abed Lamangin Bandim

It is generally accepted that for women, the older they get, the wiser they become.



Therefore, we should all expect that, given her knowledge, experience, and expertise, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a scholar and former academic, will bring wise counsel to the office of vice president of the Republic of Ghana.



In this sense, the current debate about an old woman as a running mate means no "succession planning," as stated by my colleague MP and Majority Leader, the Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, which does not show much learning on his part.



Also, I am aware that among the Ga and Akan, at least, and other ethnic groups included, when a case is very tough for the king and his counsellors to handle, they resort to "the wise old lady" to give the final judgement.



Such ancient customs and practices stem from the recognition that women possess some exceptional emotional intelligence that most men do indeed envy, if they care to admit it.



Thus, given our chieftaincy culture and beautiful traditional governance structures/traditional kingdoms, it is unguarded for the Hon. Afenyo-Markin to go on that tangent.



The ancient Greeks also extolled the virtues of Sophia, that feminine divine goddess/feminine energy that men need to remain in harmony with Nature/the Almighty.



This again shows that Afenyo-Markin has a lot to learn; he should therefore become more respectful of women and adopt cultural humility to gain more knowledge about the subject of women.



Following from the foregoing, the call on Afenyo-Markin by the Minority for an unqualified apology to all women is appropriate.



Besides, he was simply out of order; closing remarks on the State of the Nation Address should seek to unite the nation; there is no need for such belligerent posturing.



All this shows Afenyo-Markin and the NPP only pay lip service to the issue of inclusion as a deliberate reverse discrimination policy against women/females of all ages.



Women govern most of the markets in Ghana. Women govern the night food markets in Ghana, without whom we shall all go to bed hungry.



Women have great intuitive abilities for decision-making; hence, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang complements John Mahama, especially when she has the merit and ability.



Today, there are no shortages of teachers and nurses thanks to the education reforms implemented when Naana was minister. And the University of Education Winneba (UEW), where Afenyo-Markin is MP, is the largest university in Ghana with the capacity for distance learning for more Teachers.



The University of Cape Coast, which complements UEW as the other hitherto-only government university dedicated to Teacher training, has likewise expanded enrollment.



Both universities are in the Central Region, where Afenyo-Markin is MP.



Primary, secondary, and tertiary education enrollment also consistently saw parity and increases for females during Naana Opoku-Agyemang's tenure as education minister.



Above all, we live in times when old-age healthcare is receiving constant global attention, including from the World Health Organisation, as a global population health crisis.



What better time than this to have a wise old lady who can better understand the advocacy for old age care, including assisted living and nursing care homes.



From our mud houses in Bunkpurugu, we see this nomination by JM as an opportunity to further deepen issues bothering on the intestate succession law and women's welfare.



All told, Hon. Afenyo-Markin and the NPP must decide to either apologise or continue making the subject of old women a campaign issue.



Enough said.