Advocating for strategic reforms in Teacher Licensure Exams: Insights from a former SRC President of Methodist College of Education

Opinions of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Columnist: Master Bismark Offei Bekoe

Amidst ongoing discussions surrounding the teacher licensure exams, prominent figure in the educational landscape, the CEO of MALT Foundation, Master Bismark Offei Bekoe of Methodist College of Education, has conveyed his perspectives on the matter. Expressing concern over potential talks of cancellation or probably teacher trainees not having interest in writing the exams, this influential voice has strongly emphasized the indispensable role these exams play in ensuring the competence and standard of future educators.



In the face of this discourse, Master Bismark Offei Bekoe has urged against the fight for elimination of these vital assessments, advocating instead for a comprehensive review coupled with pragmatic adjustments. Two key areas of reform have been proposed to enhance the practicality and relevance of these exams.



Primarily, the proposal advocates for integrating the timing of the licensure exams with the final examinations of teacher trainees. The objective is to allow aspiring educators the opportunity to undertake these assessments before departing from their academic campuses and returning to campuses in five months time to write the licensure exams. This proposed alignment seeks to streamline the process for graduates, enabling a seamless transition from academic studies to licensure evaluations, thereby enhancing overall efficiency.



Moreover, the CEO of MALT Foundation, Former SRC President, Master Bismark Offei Bekoe recommended a reconsideration of the pass mark criteria. He propose maintaining the pass mark at 50 percent, deviating from the existing 70 percent threshold as communicated recently by the National Teaching Council .

The rationale behind this adjustment is grounded in providing equitable opportunities for capable candidates aspiring to enter the teaching profession. By revising the pass mark, they aim to strike a balance, ensuring that deserving individuals are not unduly hindered from contributing to the education sector due to overly stringent criteria.



In conclusion, the perspectives articulated by the CEO of MALT Foundation, Former SRC President Master Bismark Offei Bekoe of Methodist College of Education underscore the critical importance of preserving and refining teacher licensure exams. He call for a comprehensive review, highlighting the synchronization of exam timing and the adjustment of the pass mark, reflects a commitment to fostering a more inclusive yet robust evaluation process. These proposed reforms aspire to maintain the integrity of the examinations while empowering deserving and enthusiastic individuals to pursue a career in education.