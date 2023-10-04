Advice to Kennedy Agyapong to hire a speech coach and political strategist

Opinions of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

From the look of things, it will serve Kennedy Agyapong and his teeming supporters of whom the author of this publication is one, much better, if he gets a speech coach and a political strategist.



Many are the Ghanaian youths especially, and the poor and needy in the society, as well as honest and discerning people that love to see Kennedy become the president of Ghana when President Nana Akufo-Addo exits the presidency.



They have come to love Kennedy for several good reasons which include, but are not limited to, his vision, far-sightedness, honesty, boldness, frankness (honesty, sincerity, and telling the truth, even when this might be awkward or make other people uncomfortable), fairness, strictness and caring.



It will then be good for him and his supporters that he does not commit any faux pas that will truncate his chances of landing not only the NPP flag bearer post but president of Ghana. For this reason, I will strongly suggest to him, and prevail upon his supporters, especially those closer to him, to persuade him, to hire a speech coach and political strategist.



It will be better that he gets the two mentioned persons to shape his public speeches when interacting with the public on his campaign tours and how best to coordinate his campaign staffers to give him the needed extensive positive publicity that will reach all the nooks and crannies of the country to garner more support and votes for him.



Currently, I am not enthused by some of the messages he puts across on his “Showdown walk”, although, true as they may be. For the French people may say, “…. les différentes façons de dire”. It simply means, “….there are many ways to say it”.



You can say the same thing in a way that will pull people towards you or push them away from you. Again, you may say something today that will tomorrow become a thorn in your flesh, only to find yourself regrettably in the land, or corner, of “had I known”.



This is the more reason why Kennedy must have a political strategist and a speech coach. They will guide him to know when, why, and how certain things must be said, or not to be said.



I support both Kennedy and Dr. Bawumia to govern Ghana come January 7, 2025. However, for the current level of lawlessness, indiscipline, and near-institutional corruption in Ghana, Kennedy is much better placed to handle the problems.



Let Kennedy first come to smoothen the path for Dr. Bawumia same as John the Baptist came to herald the coming of the mightier one, thus, Jesus Christ.



Therefore, it is better that none of these two from the same womb of the

elephant does try to damage the other for which they will later bite their finger in regret, in what may be had I have known, but which is always at last.



The good ear does not take long to hear so I shall end here but not without explaining who, or the functions of, a speech coach and a political strategist.



“A speech coach helps people improve their public speaking and communication skills. Their job duties are to listen to clients or students speak to a room of people and provide feedback on how they can improve. A speech coach may focus on a particular method of public speaking or provide general training”.



“Political consultants sometimes act as political strategists, senior political consultants who promote the election of certain candidates or the interests of certain groups. This is achieved by planning campaign strategies, coordinating campaign staffers, and arranging events to publicize candidates or causes”.



It will do Kennedy well if, and only if, he will heed the suggestion as put forward in this publication by Rockson Adofo, the proud, fearless, and no-nonsense son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil.



To conclude, I will advise Kennedy to not attack the personality of Dr. Bawumia and, not to rubbish the entirety of his policies which not long ago, he, Kennedy, had praised.



Just preach to the Ghanaian public your policies and programs to be implemented when given the nod to become the president of Ghana, understood, Kennedy?