Adentan settles for a home match: Baba Tauffic vrs Ramadan?

Opinions of Monday, 15 May 2023

Columnist: Alidu Bukari

The Adentan constituency has been noted to be one interesting swing constituency which is fiercely contested for by the NPP and NDC within the Greater Accra Region.



Since its creation in 2004, no sitting MP, from either side, has been able to occupy the seat for more than one term though the NDC won it back to back with two different candidates in 2008 and 2012 consecutively when Hon. Opare Hammond of the NPP bequeathed the seat to Hon. Kojo Adu Asare of the NDC in 2008.



The voting behavior of the electorate is such that the constituents value long service with local popularity and good interpersonal relationship with the electorates than any other consideration.



Other factors such as resources, national influence, gender, tribal or religious consideration have so far proven to be of little concern to the people of Adentan as these do not really determine who emerges as their MP.



2024 Election



Prior to the 2024 elections, the NDC in their recent primaries held on Saturday 13th May, 2023, retained their sitting MP, Hon. Adamu Ramadan, to battle it out with whoever emerges as the NPP’s parliamentary candidate.



Hon. Ramadan’s first attempt as MP was in 2016 when he lost lost it to Hon. Lawyer Yaw Buaben Asamoa who had earlier contested for the NPP PCship and lost it to Hon. Frances Essiam in 2011 ahead of the 2012 general elections.



Research has proven that of all the aspirants vying to be NPP parliamentary candidate including the the PRO for the Ministry of Energy, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Baba Tauffic (Homeboy), Kwame O.B Nartey, Akosua Manu (Kozie), and Kumi who contested the 2020 primaries, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu stands tall amongst his contenders as he is the only aspirant who has the required experience, local popularity and good interpersonal relationship with the people of Adentan.



Kwasi Obeng-Fosu started his politics in Adentan as an ordinary member since the constituency was created in 2004, became a polling station executive and then rose to become the Constituency Youth Organizer, who mobilized and led the youth for NPP Adenta to win its first ever twin victory in 2016 (ie. Both presidential and Parliamentary Elections). He later contested for Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer and lost marginally to Hon. Moses Abor as he placed second out of five candidates.



Many political observers and pundits have averred that should the NPP elect Kwasi Obeng-Fosu as their Parliamentary Candidate, they stand a greater chance of winning back the seat since he is the most experienced, popular with the electorates and has the interpersonal relationship with lots of the constituents across the political divide.



Also, though Hon. Ramadan has been in the constituency for some time and may be popular to some extent, incumbency disadvantage may be his major flaw as he has been accused by the constituents of non-performance and incompetence.



Most constituents are looking forward to a Ramadan versus Baba Tauffic battle come 2024.