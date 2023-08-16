Addressing the prevalence of coups in West Africa: The urgent call for sustainable youth employment

Opinions of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Columnist: Amb. Henry OSABUTEY

The Western Sub-Saharan African region has, unfortunately, gained a notorious reputation for its frequent occurrences of military coups and political instability. This unsettling trend has not only hindered the growth and development of these nations but has also shaken the very foundations of their democratic institutions. The prevalence of coups in this region serves as a stark reminder to African leaders about the urgent need to prioritize sustainable job creation for the burgeoning youth population.



This article delves into the historical context of coups in Africa, particularly in Western Sub-Saharan Africa, while underscoring the critical importance of generating employment opportunities to ensure stability, economic growth, and social progress.



Historical context of coups in Africa



The history of coups in Africa dates back to the era of decolonization and independence struggles. The newly formed African nations were grappling with the challenges of nation-building, political identity, and socio-economic development. Amid these complexities, coups d'état emerged as a means for ambitious military officers and politicians to seize power. Western Sub-Saharan Africa, in particular, has witnessed a disturbing number of coups throughout the decades, with countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Mali, and Burkina Faso being caught in the cycle of political instability.



Causes of coups



Several factors have contributed to the prevalence of coups in this region. One of the primary reasons is weak governance and institutional instability. Corrupt political practices, unequal distribution of resources, and lack of effective leadership have eroded citizens' trust in their governments. This disillusionment often leads to public support for alternative means of power, including military intervention.



Furthermore, economic disparities and youth unemployment have exacerbated social tensions. The absence of viable economic opportunities for the youth leaves them susceptible to manipulation and recruitment by both political and military factions seeking to exploit their grievances for their gains. This toxic mix of factors has created an environment ripe for coup attempts.



The role of youth unemployment



The demographic makeup of Western Sub-Saharan Africa is characterized by a significant youth bulge. This youth population represents both a tremendous opportunity and a critical challenge for the region's development. As the potential driving force of economic growth and innovation, the youth can contribute significantly to the advancement of their countries. However, when opportunities for meaningful employment are lacking, the youth become vulnerable to radicalization, violence, and participation in illegal activities, including coups.



A wake-up call for African leaders



The recurring coups in Western Sub-Saharan Africa serve as a wake-up call for African leaders to prioritize the creation of sustainable jobs for their youth population. Addressing youth unemployment is not only a moral imperative but also an essential step toward ensuring political stability, economic growth, and social progress. There are several strategies that African leaders can adopt to achieve this goal:



Investing in education and skill development: Equipping the youth with relevant skills is paramount to their employability. Governments should invest in education and vocational training programs that align with industry demands, enabling young people to acquire skills that can lead to gainful employment.



Promoting entrepreneurship: Fostering a culture of entrepreneurship can empower young people to create their opportunities. Providing access to financing, mentorship, and business development resources can encourage youth-led startups and small businesses.



Revitalizing agriculture: Agriculture remains a significant sector in these economies. Modernizing agricultural practices, providing access to credit, and supporting value-chain development can attract youth involvement in farming and related agribusinesses.



Expanding infrastructure and industry: Investment in infrastructure development and the promotion of manufacturing and industrial sectors can generate substantial job opportunities. These efforts can attract foreign investment and boost economic diversification.



Harnessing the digital economy: Leveraging technology and the digital economy can create jobs in various sectors, from e-commerce to digital services. Governments can foster digital literacy and innovation hubs to tap into this potential.



Conclusion



The prevalence of coups in Western Sub-Saharan Africa is a testament to the complex challenges faced by these nations, including weak governance, economic disparities, and youth unemployment. African leaders must recognize that addressing these challenges requires a holistic approach that prioritizes the creation of sustainable jobs for the youth.



By investing in education, promoting entrepreneurship, revitalizing agriculture, expanding infrastructure, and harnessing the digital economy, African nations can create an environment where the youth can thrive, contributing to political stability, economic growth, and social progress. The time has come for African leaders to heed the wake-up call and work tirelessly to build a future where coups are relegated to the past, and the youth can embrace their roles as agents of positive change.