Accelerated Growth and Development: The heart of Norway-Ghana Relations

Opinions of Monday, 29 May 2023

Columnist: Nana Kwame

It's another day and another opportunity to throw the spotlight on the ever strong, rich and growing relations between Norway and Ghana. The Scandinavian country has been a long trade partner of Ghana and according to the United Nations, in 2019, Ghana's exports to Norway alone was estimated at $3.19 million. But is it only trade that binds these two countries?



The answer to this lies in many phases. Her excellency, Ingrid Mollestad, Norway's Ambassador to Ghana stipulated that Norway's ties with Ghana goes way back and certainly one that is beyond trade, covering other areas such as investment, education, health, agriculture but to mention a few. Arguably, the tie has been a two-way exchange: with visits between the Prime Minister of Norway and the President of Ghana, and the recent occurring in 2021.



As a follow up to the summit held in Ghana in 2021 between Norwegian companies and Ghanaian firms, a business meeting took place in 2023 for private players within the renewable energy space particularly solar, opening Ghana to more investment and partnership opportunities. That is not all! Norway has provided extensive support in the form of technical knowhow to Ghana's Ministry and Authority responsible for marine and fishery. This goes without saying that Ghana has been inspired by Norway's example and is creating a pathway to strengthen its own maritime front. It is impossible to dismiss the perks that Ghana has enjoyed from the NORFUND, an important mechanism directed at Private Sector Development and Job Creation. Even better, NORFUND's regional office, strategically located in Accra has provided private businesses operating within the sustainability framework, the opportunity to drink from its resourced well.



Food insecurity and hunger crisis may be presently far from our shores but the support received from Norway, aims to push it even further away. Ghana, having been nominated as an implementing partner for the Norwegian Government's development policy on food security, stands to improve its own food buffer especially as the world heals from the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war on food.



Women's health and empowerment in Ghana remains a top agenda for Norway, evident in the initiatives curated to focus on women's reproductive health. To top it, a lot of women in health, politics, peace keeping etc. have also received various forms of capacity building to prepare them for higher roles.



Who doesn't love educational support? Norway still remains a great destination for higher learning for Ghanaians providing scholarship and exchange opportunities for Ghanaian students. Every year, at least 14 Norwegian students come to Ghana on exchange programs further strengthening relations between the two countries.



As Norway and Ghana's relation solidifies further, it is the youth who stand to greatly benefit, considering the country's still youthful population. To the youth, Her Excellency Ingrid Mollestad had pieces of advice to pass on. She echoed the importance of hard work and pursuit of individual dreams.



This she mentioned is best achieved through solidarity and friendship, and a stark resolve to be the difference. Simply put, "do good for the betterment of the world and your country".



