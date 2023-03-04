Abuburonkosua - What is destined to survive cannot be destroyed

Opinions of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Columnist: Charles Yeboah

Indeed, a thing for you never lost.



The highly contested presidential and parliamentary elections in Nigeria has come to an end. The ruling party's candidate, Bola Tinubu is to be handed the authority to lead Africa's most populous nation on May 29, 2023.



His vice president to be is Kashim Shetima.



Before the elections, he suffered a lot of character assassination from his detractors. They were hellbent to soil his reputation as a running mate to Tinubu's candidacy for All People's Congress (APC) party.



Evil people did all they could to thwart his chances of becoming the second-in-command of Africa's largest economy.



In one viral fake news peddled against the former Senator for Borno State, Mr. Shettima was accused of financing Boko Haram militants.



To make it seem authentic, the detractors added a photo with Mr. Shettima sitting with alleged 'militants' suspected to be Boko Haram operatives.



It took the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) through its facts check to reveal that the allegations against Mr. Shettima were complete false. The broadcaster added that the photo in question was taken when Mr. Shettima, as then Senator of Borno State was visited by a Fulani family he had helped their

wards to gain admission into universities abroad. They came to thank him for his good deeds.



He was doing humanitarian work, not aiding jihadists and murderers.



My native Goka people say: abuburonkosua, adeɛ a ɛbɛyɛyie nsɛe da. To wit: as with the eggs of a dove, what is destined to survive can never be destroyed.



The eggs of the dove may be exposed to the vagaries of the weather, rain or shine, but it survives nonetheless.



The legendary Bob Marley also said: Who Jah bless, no one curses.



Today, the new vice president to be sworn in by the constitutional authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will look back and laugh at what was designed to destroy him as he survives their deadly weapons.



Do good, forget about those who will pull you down. You shall be rewarded in due course one day.