AVCONTECH Security Masters CEO charges media practitioners to up their game

Nama Kweku Ofori Atta CEO of AVCONTECH Security Masters

Journalism is one of the strongest elements used to crack the indiscipline behaviours of leaders when things fall apart by a government and its appointees, without any fear or favor.



Journalism serves as a strong voice for the voiceless but in our country, journalism has been used as a platform to rather cause unnecessary programs such as political shows, where unprofessionals are invited as panelist on shows to defend political parties instead of discussing the interest of the people and the nation at large.



More often, you see some journalists covering irrelevant stories to broadcast as news items for citizens to view, read and listen to on various media platforms .

It is time to initiate programs that will unite the nation, serve the interest of the nation, invite technocrats who have the technical know how on topics discussed on programs to enhance development and nation building.



It is unfortunate to see a political propagandist invited on a show, to discuss sensitive subjects bothering on nation building, who lack knowledge of economics sitting in as a panelists, not to talk of technocrats who do not understand governance, security and investment, invited to seek their mindset on certain matters arising in the nation.



It is a shame to see our system of journalism lose its value and ethics due to political influence and issuing licenses to political figures in the state to operate, all in the name of creating employment for the people, and yet these journalists remain disrespected, devalued to the extent of begging for chicken change, for putting or covering a story which does not serve any interest for the nation.



There is time for everything but let’s not drag politics in everything as a nation.

It’s time to outline the purpose for which a law was drafted to be described as a conflict of interest and yet many flout them every now and then without any punishment.



The question is, what is the state of our system or kind of journalism in Ghana, and who is a journalist?



When you don’t understand politics you confuse yourself to be used as a scapegoat as a journalist.

We need to shape our media houses, by ensuring that they do the right thing, and let them know they have the potential of making this country great through their works

They should stop the politicking, and help save this nation.



News items are luxurious, but in Africa, it has been devalued.



Journalists have exchanged their power with politicians for chicken change, and hence, they use them anyhow by owners of these media houses.



Journalists are into human brands, fame, and promotions. Generally, they raise people up with writing and promotions, but sadly many have not been able to raise themselves up.



Many journalists choose money over good friendships. They do not know that human beings are assets and investments so, they sell their insights to people without knowing.



I believe it’s time for journalists in Ghana to begin to see themselves as serious assets to human growth and the nation’s development and place a huge price tag on themselves.



