A vote for John Dramani Mahama: A vote for change, development, and the introduction of a 24-hour economy

Opinions of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Columnist: Michael Agbesi Kelly

As Ghana prepares for the upcoming presidential elections, the candidacy of John Dramani Mahama offers a promising vision for change and development. In this article, we will explore how a vote for Mahama represents an opportunity to introduce a 24-hour economy, fostering growth, and enhancing the nation’s socio-economic landscape.



Embracing a Dynamic and Productive Economy: A 24-hour economy entails extending business hours beyond traditional working hours, allowing for increased productivity and economic activity. Mahama’s campaign is emphasized on the importance of embracing this concept to stimulate growth and create job opportunities. By encouraging businesses to operate round the clock, Ghana can attract more investments, boost tourism, and enhance competitiveness on the global stage.



Job Creation and Economic Empowerment: Introducing a 24-hour economy goes hand in hand with job creation. Mahama’s campaign has outlined strategies to support businesses in extending their operating hours, leading to the creation of new employment opportunities. Additionally, initiatives such as night markets, entertainment venues, and 24-hour services can provide avenues for entrepreneurship, empowering individuals to contribute to the country’s economic growth.



Tourism and Hospitality Industry Advancement: Ghana’s tourism sector has immense potential for growth. By introducing a 24-hour economy, Mahama can position the country as an attractive destination for international travelers seeking vibrant nightlife, cultural experiences, and round-the-clock services. This will not only boost tourism revenue but also create a demand for various hospitality services, leading to job creation and economic development.



Enhanced Public Safety and Security: One crucial aspect of implementing a 24-hour economy is ensuring public safety and security. Mahama’s campaign to build the Ghana we want together would prioritize investing in adequate lighting, surveillance systems, and law enforcement to create a safe environment for businesses and citizens during extended operating hours. By addressing these concerns, confidence in the 24-hour economy will increase, attracting both local and foreign investments.



Infrastructure Development: To support a thriving 24-hour economy, Mahama’s campaign emphasizes the need for robust infrastructure development. This includes improving transportation networks, ensuring reliable power supply, and expanding internet connectivity. Accessible and efficient infrastructure will facilitate seamless operations, enabling businesses to operate successfully throughout the day and night.



A vote for John Dramani Mahama signifies a vote for change, development, and the introduction of a 24-hour economy in Ghana. By embracing this concept, Mahama’s campaign can pave the way for increased productivity, job creation, economic empowerment, and advancements in the tourism and hospitality sectors.



Additionally, prioritizing public safety, security, and infrastructure development will create an enabling environment for businesses to flourish. With Mahama’s leadership, Ghana can unlock its full potential, positioning itself as a vibrant and dynamic nation on the global stage.



Building the Ghana we want together.