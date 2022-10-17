A tribute to my big brother; Adongo eulogises late Contractor Elvis Anewenah

Opinions of Monday, 17 October 2022

Columnist: Isaac Adongo, MP

You have been a great inspiration, my economics tutor, academic role model, mentor, financier and the number one cheerleader of my political career. God created me but you molded me and presented me to the world as a complete self-motivated young man.



It was one beautiful morning in 1991, 31 years ago when Ken as we came to affectionately call him was introduced to our class as our new economics master as part of his 'A' Level National Service. On his first day in class, he asked to know which books we were using for economics.



Of course it was 'Economics without Tears'. He smiled and said throw that book away and never use it again because the tears will be after you score 9 in the exams. We all burst into laughter.



Ken introduced us to Zomatic Ideas, a simple to read and understand book on economics. He was such a brilliant young man who made us fall in love with him and economics. He would come to class empty handed but teach the subject effortlessly and with such mastery you could not but look forward to the next class with him. He would end his class with his usual admonition to us, 'learn ooo learn' so it became his nickname.



I admired his intelligence and brilliance so much that I took after him later in my studies.



It did not take long for me to develop a strong bond with him after his first assignment to the class.



Ken invited me to his house and showed me so much affection and sat me down to tell me how good he thought I was.



As days and weeks went by, our relationship became much stronger as he would meet me regularly after class to give me assignments and encourage me to focus more on my studies and less on my footballing interests.



One day he said to me, 'you are a fine brain who must work hard to enter the school of administration. It would be a pity if you dont'.. I had no clue what school of administration was but he told me it was a school at the University of Ghana reserved for brilliant students.



For a poor village boy such as I was and still am, Ken was a God sent role model and mentor who changed my world view and reset my ambitions.



In 1992, when I emerged with the first ever distinction at Zamstech it was down to Ken who doubled as my private teacher in English and Commerce both of which i made 1s in together with economics.



My family had insisted I enter the teacher training college and take training allowance to reduce the financial burden of my education. I came crying to Ken who approached my father to convince him to enroll me in Sixth form for the 'A' Level. He offered to assist pay for my Sixth form education to the pleasant surprise of my father, a peasant farmer.



My relationship with Ken continued to grow by the day during my days in Tamale Secondary school. I couldn't wait to see him on vacations to listen to his experience at my dream school and his pursuit of BSc Admin, Accounting option, a dream he had implanted in me to an emotive affect.



In May 1994, I received an emotional letter from him on the legon hall writing pad. I recall vividly his encouraging words. He said ' you stand on the verge of a great future, of your dream of school of administration. You have a chance after all the difficult live you have lived to change the fortunes of your yourself and your family. Believe in yourself. Only 4As would be good enough and would guarantee your safe passage. You can do it. I await to pass on the button to you as I complete my course just when you enter the school of admin'.. I was so touched but extremely motivated not to disappoint him and my father.



In September 1994 when our results were released I made 'A's in all my papers. I run to Ken with tears in my eyes and thanked him profuselu for all the mentorship.

I finally entered the School of Admin, pursued BSc Admin majoring in accounting as my master, role model and mentor Ken Anewenah dreamt for me.



Ken continued to be a huge influence on.my career. After six months into my first job after national service, a casual meeting with him quickly turned into a deep conversation about my job and career plans. In the end I had to quit my job, take a 50% pay cut and loose my accommodation to take up a job with SCG Consulting, a firm of chartered accountants and management consultants on the career advise of Ken Anewenah. That decision has been the singular most important decision of my career. Everything I am today is a a result of the training I had at SCG Consulting under one of the best practitioners of accounting, finance, investment and fiscal policy, Mr George Kataku. Again, Ken made it possible by paying for my accommodation at North Kaneshie to make it easier for me.



In 2015, I approached my brother, as he has become, to solicit his blessing and support to contest the Bolgatanga Central Parliamentary Seat. I expected a tussle and banter as most professionals detest the unbridled acrimony in our body politics.

To my surprise he told me he had been introduced to Mr Ray Anamoo of GHAPOHA who was interested in the seat. He asked me to go and continue my campaign, assuring me that he would negotiate for a good package for me if Mr Anamoo pursued the seat. I was distraught and completely shattered. Ken has never abandoned me in my entire life, why now?



A few days later I went to back to meet him and told him I rather contest Mr Anamoo than surrender my political dream. He then asked to know why I want to be a politician instead of my growing professional career. I was by then consulting on a world bank project. I said to him, 'I think I will make a difference '. He was touched and said it was a test of how much you want this but you passed it. I will support you. He subsequently paid for my filing fees and funded my campaign ro win the seat.



Throughout my short political career, Ken has always been there for me, funding my political activities at the least excuse.



His generosity and desire to see me succeed knew no bounds. As I was like a welfare case to Ken. I'm indeed indebted to him and owe everything to him.



In the last few weeks, I have picked up the phone to call him just to come to the rude realization that he won't answer the call.



My big brother lived a very impactful live in the his short years on earth. His live remains a challenge to us to stay together and help each other as much as we could.

Kenneth Elvis Anewenah was always very proud of me and was my number one political cheerleader. We shared big dreams and held a very strong bond.



Unfortunately, his work on earth was done before my career could take its full course. He found me, a bright but needed student, nurtured and molded me and gave me the stage for my dream career.



I can't thank you enough. You touched many lives and continue to do so even now. You have been an enormous blessing to me, my family and future generations. You saw me through school, guided my career and molded me from a village teenager to a contemporary man and politician. I will miss your smile, guidance, support and your big brotherly hand around me in difficult times and good times.



Fare thee well my big brother, master, role model, mentor, financier and number one political cheerleader.



Till we meet again, I smile at the storm big brother and friend. Bariwaasa.

Paa yire soka.



