A taste of sin and the importance of upholding suspensions in the Church community

Opinions of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Columnist: Mantey Kwabena Daniel

Inspired by the touching narrative of "A Taste of Sin," a new Christian movie trending, this article aims to underscore the significance of adhering to church principles, particularly concerning the suspension of church members from activities.



The film portrays the journey of a pastor suspended from the church due to an affair with a choir member, resulting in her tragic death from an abortion. However, through genuine repentance during his suspension, both God and the church restored him.



While the movie primarily serves as a cautionary tale for men of God and Christians to remain vigilant against temptation, it prompts a deeper examination of a vital church practice: SUSPENSIONS.



In the realm of religious communities, the decision to suspend church members from activities and gatherings is often met with mixed reactions. While some view it as a harsh measure, others see it as essential for maintaining the integrity of the church's principles and doctrines. Often a contentious topic due to misunderstandings, suspensions play a crucial role in maintaining integrity and accountability within the church community.



This article delves into the significance of such actions, drawing insights from both biblical references and practical everyday life events.



Firstly, it's crucial to understand that the concept of discipline within the church has its roots in biblical teachings. In Matthew 18:15-17, Jesus lays out a clear process for handling disputes within the church community, which includes steps for addressing wrongdoing and, if necessary, eventual exclusion from the fellowship:



"If your brother or sister sins, go and point out their fault, just between the two of you. If they listen to you, you have won them over. But if they will not listen, take one or two others along, so that ‘every matter may be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.’ If they still refuse to listen, tell it to the church; and if they refuse to listen even to the church, treat them as you would a pagan or a tax collector."



This passage underscores the importance of accountability and discipline within the church body. By suspending members from activities and gatherings, church leadership demonstrates a commitment to upholding biblical standards and addressing behaviour that deviates from those standards.



Moreover, the decision to suspend members serves as a form of protection for the broader church community. Just as leaven can leaven the whole lump (1 Corinthians 5:6), allowing unrepentant sin to go unchecked within the congregation can have detrimental effects on the spiritual health and unity of the body. Suspending members sends a clear message that certain behaviours are incompatible with the values and beliefs of the church, thereby safeguarding its integrity and witness to the world.



In practical everyday life, we encounter numerous situations where accountability and discipline are necessary for the well-being of a community. In a workplace setting, for example, employees who consistently violate company policies may face suspension or termination to maintain productivity and morale.



Similarly, in sports teams, players who engage in unsportsmanlike conduct or violate team rules may be benched or suspended from games to uphold the integrity of the sport and the team's reputation.



Likewise, in the context of the church, suspending members from activities is not an act of condemnation but rather an opportunity for repentance and restoration. Galatians 6:1 reminds believers to restore those who have fallen away in a spirit of gentleness, emphasizing the ultimate goal of reconciliation and healing within the body.



What is rather troubling is the hypocrisy within some circles in the church community enforcing this practice of suspension in a biased way. Sometimes, church members face the full rigor of the suspension, while other church leaders who fall prey are handled in a rather favored manner.



This sometimes causes disaffection among the church populace. If the law can be implemented in an impartial, fair, and firm manner no matter who falls victim, then the intent and purposes of suspensions in the Church can be achieved.



This underscores the importance of consistency and integrity in the application of disciplinary measures, ensuring that all members are held accountable to the same standards regardless of their position or status within the church hierarchy.



In conclusion, the significance of suspending church members from activities and gatherings cannot be understated. It reflects a commitment to biblical principles, protects the integrity of the church community, and provides an opportunity for repentance and restoration.



By upholding accountability and discipline, the church maintains its witness to the world and fosters a community marked by grace, love, and holiness.