Opinions of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Columnist: Dawda Eric

A strong case for Afenyo Markin to be made next majority leader

Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Many well-meaning Ghanaians have through public recommendations called on the New Patriotic Party to consider elevating the current Majority Leader in order to pave way for fresh blood to take up the "majority frontline" position in the eighth Parliament having regard to the fact that, this is the last time Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is going to represent the good people of Suame Constituency.



Inasmuch as I do agree with them, I am also of the view that, Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin who for the first time has been able to retain the Effutu seat for three "consecutive terms" for the NPP must be at the center of utmost consideration.



The call for a change in the leadership of the majority caucus is in respect of the fact that the 8th Parliament is going to be more crucial due to what appears to be a tie in the numbers and this, according to many people, will pose a very difficult challenge for government business in the house.



One of the reasons why many Ghanaians including myself, support the NPP is because of the party's abhorrence for mediocrity and their strong belief in competence. The party would, on any day, see competence as a non-negotiable consideration in taking every decision.



Simply put, the NPP has amply demonstrated to the Ghanaian people that competence has no substitute in its enterprises and that; it would always reward competence rather than convenience. Now, more than ever, the party's agelong belief in competence is once again, being put to test and I am confident that the party would past this test.



Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin's competence is not in doubt at all because, he has been exceedingly astounding in his general parliamentary disposition, which manifests itself in the quality of his debate and contribution on the floor of the House and beyond.



When the going gets tough for the NPP side in Parliament, you will see him on feet to do the rescue mission for the party. When he is on his feet, you would have no absolute basis or grounds to put him to order or challenge his claim because of his fantastic submission which always carries the house.



The name Afenyo Markin rings a bell when it comes to proper debate anchored on verifiable facts and law. As for his outspoken nature and articulation skills, especially in the Queen's Language, I have decided not to navigate the said area because he has no match in the house. As a backbencher, he always makes his point without fear.



As a vociferous advocate, how he managed to get a disqualified fisherman back to the race in the District Assembly Elections in 2015 in the most celebrated case of Mensah v Electoral Commission & Another is evidence that, he has what it takes to marshall forces when the going gets tough.



In fact, "Some years back, when state anti grafts like the Economic And Organized Crime Office as well as the Bureau of National Investigators became so powerful at the expense of citizens fundamental Human Rights and due process, his strong defence for clients who became affected has become the magna carta for dealing with EOCOs exercise of power to freeze accounts of persons. see[ Executive Director, Economic And Organized Crime Office v Investment Strategies Enterprise, Daniel Addo]



I wasn't surprised at all when he was once voted the best overall performing MP in Ghana's Parliament by the famous African Watch Magazine. The time has indeed come for the New Patriotic Party to consider him as the next Majority Leader in the 8th Parliament.

