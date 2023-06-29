You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2023 06 29Article 1794665

Opinions of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Columnist: Nana Antwi Boasiako Barimah

A letter to the elephant

As a fully fleshed kukrudite, I cannot afford to fold my arms while I observe the sickening political embarrassment our great movement has been subjected to in recent times.

The Assin North by-election is a litmus test as to how our government is faring in the eyes of Ghanaians. Infact, our once enviable fraternity is struggling to stay afloat as far as our political fortunes are concerned within the current political atmosphere.

Singing praises to our party's leadership and the leadership of government in these politico-shameful times will be akin to indulging in intellectual masturbation as it wouldn't rhyme with the real political facts of the day.

Let us not be fixated in defending our fraternity when things are not being done right. We should possess the requisite testicular fortitude to constructively critique those who wield power and authority, especially when failure to do will spell a humiliating doom for us come 2024.

There is a gradual political erosion that is fast festering and malignantly eating away our political proficiency which when not curtailed will land our great movement in an irrevocable abyss.

The catastrophic embarrassment we have been subjected to in Assin North with all our incumbency arsenals at our disposal should be an eye opener for every Dick Tom and Harry within our fraternity who have been eclipsed by political complacency.

The youth should immediately rise up because the future is bleak as far as our political fortunes are concerned! Our leadership has spectacularly failed!

God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.

