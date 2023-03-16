A letter to parliamentarians who do not have an economic background

Opinions of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Columnist: Abeiku Cobbinah

As a member of Parliament, one of your primary responsibilities is to represent the interests of your constituents and work for the betterment of a prosperous society. Recently, the need to invest in public goods has become more relevant than ever. In this letter, I will explore why investing in public goods is so important, and how you can do it.



Public goods are goods or services that are non-excludable and rivalrous. This means that they are available to everyone, regardless of whether they have contributed to them or not, and the consumption of such goods does not reduce their availability to others. Examples of public goods include road infrastructure, education, healthcare, and national defense.



Investing in public goods is crucial because they are essential for the functioning of society. Public goods provide crucial services that allow people to lead fulfilling lives and play a crucial role in promoting economic growth and social welfare. For example, education is necessary for the development of a skilled labor force, which, in turn, is necessary for economic growth. Likewise, road infrastructure systems are essential to ensure that people have access to services and activities and can navigate efficiently.



Investing in public goods can also help address issues of inequality and social exclusion. Public goods are available to everyone, regardless of their social status, or economic or political background. This means that investing in public goods can help level the playing field and provide everyone with equal opportunities.



So, how can you invest in public goods as an (MP)? One way is to advocate for investment in basic services such as healthcare, education, and road infrastructure. This could include standing up for more investments in education, investing in transportation systems, and supporting initiatives that promote access to affordable health care.



Another way to invest in public goods is to promote policies that encourage private investment in public goods. This could include offering tax incentives to companies that invest in public infrastructure or providing subsidies to companies that provide basic services to disadvantaged communities.



Finally, it is necessary to involve your constituents in the process of investing in public goods. This may include holding public hearings to discuss proposed investments in public goods and soliciting comments from your constituents. By involving your constituents in the decision-making process, you can ensure that their needs are met and that investments are in line with their priorities.



In conclusion, investing in public goods is crucial for the functioning of society. By involving your constituents in the decision-making process, you can ensure that investments are in line with their needs and priorities and that t