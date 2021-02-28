Opinions of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Columnist: P.K.Sarpong

A letter to Manasseh Azure Awuni over his false claims in his epistle to Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Dear Manasseh,



Ploughing through your letter to Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah who you describe as a friend, I sense some pains in your write-up. I see tears filming in your eyes, tears whose justification cannot be readily discerned.



I must admit that I am much struck by your lack of honesty in admitting to yourself and cherished readers what actually has occasioned this letter being written in the first place.



Let me stop meandering and hone in on your claims and wild conjectures. I am surprised you did not find the video of Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah’s vetting to watch to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of what you were told.



Come to think of it, was it not Professor Kwame Karikari who mentioned that you told him you fled to South Africa? Wasn’t that what Kojo stated at the vetting and went on to set the record straight that but for that speech delivered by the Media Foundation for West Africa kingpin, the state wouldn’t have known? Wasn’t it true that the state provided you with security to protect you from the threats you said were coming to you? If you did not set out to be disingenuous with that piece of ‘juicy’ information, why would you have told that to the good professor and not the state?



Let us even assume that your condition was so awful, precarious and unmanageable that you had to leave the shores of Ghana, don’t you think the situation couldn’t have changed when you came back? You, more or less found the state’s security to be ineffective, hence your trip abroad, assuming your claim is even true. At what point did you find it okay to work with the state’s security? You actually went on a holiday! Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah did not manufacture anything at his vetting. Logical reasoning supports the point he made.



Manasseh, you roped in the old times between you and your supposed friend, quite refreshing. May I ask when was the last time you had any friendly conversation with him?



Let me state for a fact that you severed your relationship with Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah the moment he led the state to the National Media Commission to expose the factual inaccuracies in your infamous Militia in the Heart of the City documentary, a piece of journalistic work that was mind-boggling in terms of substance. What you did was a terrible piece of journalism.



What you should strive to do is to accept the fact that you are only human and cannot, therefore, get it right all the time. Your Militia story was nothing but a trashy piece of work and the sooner you accept that it was bogus, the better for you.



Kindly learn to separate Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah from his work as the Information Minister. Do that with all other persons you see as friends.



Oppong-Nkrumah led the exercise to report your less-than-average journalistic work and misleading documentary to the NMC and for that matter, you must, by all means, come after him? With friends like you, as they say, who needs enemies!



As to the other issues you raised in your letter, I will deal with them later in the day as they contain nothing but twisted facts based upon your own jaundiced opinions about this administration.



P.K.Sarpong, Whispers from the Corridors of the Thinking Place.