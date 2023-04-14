A brief history of 'assets' : How our perception of value has changed

Opinions of Friday, 14 April 2023

Columnist: Maxwell Investments Group

From the earliest days of human civilization, our understanding of value has shaped how we interact with the world. The concept of assets — items or resources that hold intrinsic or perceived worth has undergone countless transformations as societies and economies evolved.



Today, we live in a world where assets can take myriad forms, from tangible objects like real estate and precious metals to intangible creations like intellectual property and digital currencies.



In this fascinating journey through the history of assets, we'll explore how our

perception of value has changed over time and why understanding this evolution is



crucial to making informed decisions in today's rapidly shifting landscape. This article

delves into the captivating world of assets and their ever-changing nature!



The origins of assets



Imagine a world without money, where goods and services are exchanged directly

based on mutual need and agreement. This was the reality in early human societies, where bartering laid the foundation for the concept of assets. In this rudimentary system, people traded items like livestock, grains, and tools, assigning value to these tangible goods based on their immediate utility and scarcity.



Bartering



The practice of bartering dates back thousands of years, with evidence of its use found in ancient cultures across the globe. This system allowed individuals to exchange goods and services based on their unique skills and resources, fostering cooperation and trade within communities. However, bartering had its limitations.



For one, it relied on the coincidence of wants: both parties had to possess something the other desired. This challenge and the difficulty of establishing a universally accepted measure of value paved the way for a more efficient and standardized exchange system.



The emergence of currency



Around 5,000 years ago, we saw the birth of currency, a groundbreaking innovation that revolutionized how humans perceived value. Early forms of currency, such as metal coins and shells, provided a standardized measure of value that facilitated trade on a larger scale. These currencies were portable, divisible, and widely accepted, making it easier for people to conduct transactions and accumulate wealth.



As societies grew more complex and interconnected, the evolution of currency accelerated, eventually leading to the development of modern financial systems.



The emergence of currency expanded the realm of assets beyond tangible goods and laid the groundwork for the sophisticated array of assets we recognize today.



Precious metals as assets



As our ancestors sought stable and universally recognized forms of value, they

turned to a group of shiny, malleable materials that have captivated humans for

millennia: precious metals. Gold and silver emerged as the leading contenders in this category, transforming our understanding of assets and laying the foundation for wealth accumulation.



Gold and silver



The allure of gold and silver transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, with civilizations like the Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans all recognizing their worth. These precious metals were rare, durable, and difficult to counterfeit, making them an ideal store of value.



As societies progressed, gold and silver began to be minted into coins, solidifying their status as primary forms of currency. In addition to their monetary uses, these metals held cultural and artistic significance, with countless artefacts and jewelry crafted to symbolize wealth, power, and status.



The gold standard



The power of gold reached its zenith with the introduction of the gold standard in the 19th century. Under this system, countries pegged their currency to a fixed amount of gold, ensuring stability and trust in the global financial system. The gold standard played a crucial role in shaping modern economies, as it established a universal benchmark for value and facilitated international trade.



However, the rigidity of the gold standard eventually proved unsustainable, leading to its collapse in the 20th century. Despite this, gold and silver have maintained their status as timeless and treasured assets, demonstrating the resilience of precious metals in an ever-evolving world of value.



The rise of tangible assets



As societies continued to grow and flourish, the concept of assets expanded beyond the realm of currency and precious metals. The emergence of tangible assets like real estate, art, and collectibles added new dimensions to our understanding of value, creating opportunities for individuals to invest and accumulate wealth in diverse ways.



Real estate



Real estate has been a cornerstone of wealth and social status throughout history, with land ownership often symbolizing power, prestige, and stability. From the sprawling estates of ancient Roman nobles to the opulent mansions of the Gilded Age, owning property has long been a mark of success and affluence.

However, real estate's enduring appeal lies in its intrinsic value; as a finite resource, the land becomes more valuable as populations grow and demand for space increases. As a result, investing in real estate has become a popular strategy for wealth preservation and growth, offering both financial returns and a tangible sense of ownership.



Art and collectibles



The world of art and collectibles has also shaped our perception of assets, with

paintings, sculptures, and other rare items capturing the imagination of collectors and investors alike. Art has served as a symbol of culture, power, and refinement throughout history, with masterpieces by renowned artists fetching astronomical prices at auction.



Similarly, collectibles such as vintage cars, stamps, and coins have attracted

enthusiasts who recognize their unique histories and potential for appreciation. While the value of art and collectibles can be subjective, these tangible assets offer a fascinating glimpse into the diverse ways humans assign worth and find meaning in the objects around them.



Financial assets: stocks and bonds



As the global economy became more sophisticated and interconnected, a new class

of assets emerged to address the growing complexity of trade and investment:

financial assets. Stocks and bonds, the bedrock of modern financial markets,

transformed how we perceive and interact with value, enabling individuals and

institutions to participate in the growth and success of businesses and governments.



The birth of stock exchanges



The story of stocks as financial assets date back to the 17th century when the

Amsterdam Stock Exchange, considered the world's first, was established. The

exchange facilitated the trading of shares in the Dutch East India Company, allowing investors to buy and sell ownership stakes and share in its profits.



This innovative system democratized access to wealth creation, spurring the

development of stock exchanges worldwide. Today, stocks are a crucial component

of modern portfolios, offering investors the potential for capital appreciation and income generation.



The evolution of bonds



On the other hand, bonds represent a different form of financial asset debt. With roots dating back to ancient civilizations, bonds have become a cornerstone of modern finance. Governments and corporations issue bonds to raise capital, offering investors fixed income through periodic interest payments.

As a relatively stable and predictable asset class, bonds have become popular

among conservative investors seeking to preserve their capital and generate income. The diverse array of bonds available today from government-issued treasuries to corporate bonds and even green bonds - reflects the dynamic nature of this asset class and its ability to adapt to the changing needs of investors and issuers alike.



Intangible assets: Intellectual property and brands



In the modern era, our perception of value has expanded even further to encompass intangible assets, which hold worth not in their physical form but in the ideas, creativity, and reputation they represent. Intellectual property and brands are prime examples of intangible assets, profoundly shaping industries and economies.



Patents and trademarks



The rise of intellectual property as an asset class reflects the increasing importance of innovation and creativity in driving economic growth. Patents and trademarks grant exclusive rights to inventors and creators, protecting their work from unauthorized use and fostering an environment of competition and progress.



These legal protections give rise to a marketplace for ideas, with companies and

individuals trading and licensing their intellectual property to generate revenue and fund further research. From the breakthrough inventions of Thomas Edison to the cutting-edge technologies of today, intellectual property has emerged as a critical component of modern economies and a powerful driver of value.



The power of brands



Brands, too, have become a potent force within the world of intangible assets. A

strong brand can evoke trust, loyalty, and even emotional connections in consumers, translating into significant financial value for the companies that own them. Iconic brands like Apple, Coca-Cola, and Nike have harnessed the power of branding to create immense global empires, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of intangible assets on our perception of value. In a world increasingly driven by information and ideas, the importance of intangible assets like intellectual property and brands will only continue to grow, challenging and redefining traditional notions of wealth and value.



The digital revolution: Cryptocurrency and NFTS



In the 21st century, the digital revolution has ushered in a new frontier for assets, reshaping our understanding of value in unimaginable ways. Cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged as groundbreaking innovations, challenging conventional wisdom and opening up exciting possibilities for the future of assets.



The advent of Bitcoin



Cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin as the trailblazer, have fundamentally altered how we think about money and value. Launched in 2009 by the pseudonymous Satoshi

Nakamoto, Bitcoin introduced the world to decentralized digital currencies free from the control of governments and financial institutions. Built on groundbreaking blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies offer an alternative

store of value and means of exchange, with proponents touting their transparency, security, and resistance to inflation. Despite their volatility and ongoing regulatory debates, cryptocurrencies have attracted many enthusiasts, signalling a potential shift in how we perceive and interact with assets in the digital age.



Non- fungible tokens (NFTs)



In recent years, non-fungible tokens have taken the digital asset world by storm, offering a unique solution to the digital realm's challenge of ownership and provenance. NFTs utilize blockchain technology to certify the authenticity and ownership of digital items, from artwork and music to virtual real estate and digital collectables.



This groundbreaking innovation has opened new avenues for creators and collectors alike, sparking a lively market for digital assets with unique and verifiable histories. While the long-term implications of NFTs remain uncertain, their rapid rise in popularity reflects a growing fascination with the potential of digital assets and their role in the future of value.



As we explore the uncharted territory of digital assets, the boundaries of value will continue to expand and evolve, offering intriguing insights into the ever-changing nature of human perception and desire.



ESG investing: A new paradigm for value creation



In a world increasingly conscious of its social and environmental impact, a new

approach to investing and value has emerged, reshaping how we perceive and

engage with assets.



Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing is transforming the financial landscape, driving investors to consider not only the potential returns of their investments but also their broader implications for society and the planet. As ESG investing gains momentum, it offers a compelling opportunity for value creation beyond financial gain.



The pillars of ESG investing



At the heart of ESG investing are three key pillars - Environmental, Social, and

Governance - guiding investors to align their financial goals with their values.



Environmental: The environmental component of ESG investing encompasses a

range of issues, from climate change and resource scarcity to pollution and waste management. By considering these factors, investors can identify companies

working to minimize their environmental footprint, foster sustainable practices,

and contribute to the global transition towards a greener economy.



Social: The social aspect of ESG investing examines a company's relationships with its employees, customers, and the communities in which it operates. This includes labour practices, diversity and inclusion, human rights, and consumer protection. By prioritizing social responsibility, investors can support companies that promote fair and equitable treatment of all stakeholders.



Governance: Governance represents the internal systems and processes that

guide a company's decision-making and ensure accountability to shareholders

and stakeholders. Critical elements of governance include board diversity,

executive compensation, shareholder rights, and transparency. Investors can

mitigate risk and support companies that demonstrate ethical leadership and

long-term value creation by focusing on solid governance.



The value of ESG investing



ESG investing is about more than just good corporate citizenship—it's also about uncovering potential sources of value and risk that may not be apparent through traditional financial analysis. Research has shown that companies with strong ESG performance tend to be more resilient and better positioned for long-term success. By incorporating ESG factors into their investment decisions, investors can identify opportunities for outperformance, reduce risk exposure, and contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future.



Moreover, ESG investing has gained traction in recent years, with a growing number of institutional and individual investors recognizing the potential of this approach. As a result, companies are increasingly held accountable for their ESG performance, with many adopting more sustainable practices to meet investor demand and stay competitive in a rapidly changing world.



The future of ESG investing



As global challenges like climate change, income inequality, and social unrest

continue to dominate headlines, the importance of ESG investing will only increase. The convergence of financial and non-financial considerations will continue redefining our understanding of value, pushing investors to seek opportunities that drive financial returns and positive change in the world.



Embracing ESG investing represents a decisive shift in how we perceive and engage with assets, offering a new paradigm for value creation encompassing social, environmental, and ethical considerations. As investors and companies navigate this new landscape, the potential for meaningful impact and long-term success has never been more significant.



The future of Assets: A shift in perception



As we stand on the precipice of a new era, the landscape of assets is changing at a breakneck pace, with emerging technologies and shifting global priorities reshaping how we perceive and engage with value. Our journey through the history of assets has revealed human societies' incredible adaptability and innovation in their quest to create and accumulate wealth. So, what does the future hold for the world of assets?



One possibility is the continued rise of digital assets, with decentralised currencies, NFTs, and other yet-to-be-discovered innovations redefining the boundaries of value and ownership. As technology advances, we may also witness the emergence of new forms of intangible assets driven by breakthroughs in fields like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and virtual reality.



Ultimately, our collective imagination and ability to adapt to the changing world will shape the future of assets. As we venture into uncharted territory, it is crucial to remember the lessons of history and the power of human ingenuity as we continue to redefine our understanding of the value in the face of an ever-changing landscape.



The volatility of modern asset valuable



In today's fast-paced and interconnected global economy, the value of assets can

change at a remarkable speed. Factors such as technological advancements,

shifting consumer preferences, and geopolitical events can all contribute to rapid fluctuations in asset values. As investors and businesses navigate this dynamic landscape, they must remain agile and adaptable in order to capitalize on opportunities and mitigate potential risks.



For example, the rise of digital assets like cryptocurrencies has demonstrated the extreme volatility that can occur in modern markets. Driven by factors such as regulatory changes, technological advancements, and market sentiment, the value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can experience sharp increases and declines over short periods of time.



Similarly, the emergence of disruptive technologies and business models can quickly alter the fortunes of established industries, causing once-dominant companies to lose value as new entrants capture market share. In the face of such rapid change, investors and businesses must stay informed and be prepared to adjust their strategies accordingly. By staying abreast of emerging trends and maintaining a diversified portfolio, they can better navigate the volatility of modern asset valuation and position themselves for success in an ever-evolving world.



Final thought



Our exploration of the history of assets has taken us on a captivating journey,

spanning thousands of years and countless innovations that have shaped human

civilization. From the humble beginnings of bartering to the meteoric rise of digital assets, our perception of value has undergone remarkable transformations, reflecting each era's unique challenges and aspirations.



As we navigate the complexities of the modern world and look ahead to an uncertain future, understanding the evolution of assets is more important than ever. By examining the past, we can gain invaluable insights into how our perception of value has changed and adapted to the shifting landscape that lies before us.



In this ever-evolving world of assets, one thing remains clear: the only constant is ‘change’. As we continue to forge new paths, challenge traditional notions of value, and embrace the potential of emerging technologies and ideas, we are reminded of the incredible resilience and adaptability of the human spirit. This spirit will drive the next chapter of our story, pushing the boundaries of what we perceive as valuable and reshaping the world in unimaginable ways.