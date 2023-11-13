A Yale rejection feels like acceptance in a no name varsity

Opinions of Monday, 13 November 2023

Columnist: Waterz Yidana

Last December, I applied to Yale University's prestigious David Geffen School of Drama, with only three individuals accepted globally each year, similar to the exclusivity of the Playwrights Workshop at the University of Iowa.



Confident and unaffected by prestige, I believed myself deserving of the programme. Despite being declined admission, I found inspiration in the university's encouraging words, urging me to reapply. Whether I'll pursue this remains uncertain, as I don't typically chase opportunities.



My research revealed that Asiedu Yirenkyi, a Ghanaian playwright, achieved admission to the Yale School of Drama in 1968, making history as the first and perhaps only Ghanaian to receive a grant to study drama in the USA.



Ola Rotimi, a renowned Nigerian playwright of "The Gods Are Not To Blame," also attended Yale School of Drama. Inspired by these African trailblazers, I aspired to join their ranks.



While I don't suffer from a "diploma disease," those who know me understand my passion for theatre and the arts, a realm where I aim to leave a lasting legacy. Despite my interests in politics, business, and entrepreneurship, I'm driven to make a mark in this field.



Titles don't define a person; it's their personality and character. Receiving a rejection from Yale is an honour, considering their respectful response to my application— it's about the journey from where I started to where I am now.



In my philosophy, rejection becomes inconsequential when you're committed to the right path. I've always maintained that titles don't define individuals; it's their character. From my humble beginnings to now, the rejection from Yale is an honourable acknowledgment of the respect they've shown in responding to my application.



Stay motivated to achieve great feats; it's possible with determination. Define yourself; don't let others do it for you. Be respectful, and humble, work hard, and don't tolerate disrespect— you are also worthy and capable of great things.