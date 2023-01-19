5 unknown Ghanaian rules

Opinions of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Columnist: Mr.Gerald

1. The necessity that all motorbike riders in Ghana register their bikes and get them inspected by the DVLA is one regulation that many people may not be aware of (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority). This is a precaution to make sure that all motorcycles on the road are safe and won't endanger other motorists or passengers. The enforcement of this law varies, and many motorcycle riders might not be aware that they must register their vehicles.



2. The prohibition against smoking in public spaces is another law that many people may not be aware of. This covers dining establishments, bars, and other indoor locations. The restriction was implemented to safeguard non-smokers from the damaging effects of second-hand smoke, but it isn't always upheld and many smokers might not be aware of it.



3. Alcohol sales to minors are prohibited by law, and it is against the law to purchase or sell alcohol to anybody under the age of 18. Although many young individuals might not be aware of the age restriction, this regulation is not usually upheld.



4. All commercial cars must possess a current roadworthy certificate, which is another regulation that individuals in Ghana might not be aware of. The DVLA issues this certificate as proof that the car is secure enough to be driven on public roads. However, it's possible that many owners of business vehicles are unaware of this need and lack a current roadworthy certificate.



5. In addition, it is against the law to use fireworks or firecrackers in public areas. To lower the risk of fire and harm, this law was put into place, however, it is not always upheld and many individuals might not be aware of the restriction.



To make sure you comply and to prevent any potential fines or penalties, it is crucial to be aware of the rules and regulations in Ghana.