Opinions of Friday, 8 January 2021

Columnist: MEMHREP Mental Health TV

31st December Prophecies - Where are prophecies for the mentally-ill persons on the streets?

So no prophet in the world had a prophecy about these mentally-ill people?

Were there no prophecies about the mentally-ill persons in Ghana? Does God not have any plans for these "Nyame Adehye3" living on the streets?



This is the question Mr Adu- Gyamfi, CEO for MEMHREP Ghana is asking the whole country. Do they not matter to God? Seeing how they go hungry every day on the streets, does God not have any plans for them at all?



It's quite heartbreaking to see such persons who were born just like you and live on the streets, get beaten by the rains, go hungry and they are always thinking of where the next meal will come from. We see Christians, Ministers, Directors, Teachers all passed by them.



Why are they always seen on the streets?



This is what the CEO of MEMHREP is asking the whole country, intellectuals, Christians, all those who worship God and the entire nation.



How come no one has any plans, vision or even prophecy from God concerning them? We hear of prophecies about Ministers, the rich on 31st December...so does God not have any prophecy concerning these dear ones?



How Africa and West Africa believe that they are cursed, they did something wrong that's why they are seen as such places. Have we not also made mistakes in the past? But God still forgives us. If that is the case, how is their own so different?



It's a question we are asking. Let no one misquote us. People beat them every day, they get rejected and ignored when they come close to us for food. Meanwhile, we don't ignore our dogs and pets when eating. We feed them as well. So these "Nyame Adehye3" living on streets, don't they have families? Isn't it someone's responsibility to cater to them? Or they have done a great sin which is never heard of?



Why have we left them abandoned on the streets? Don't we even provide shelter for our pets? Don't we even buy expensive foods for our dogs we raise at home? Don't we get time to go for grass for our sheep in the houses?



How many more human beings are created by God and come from families and/or countries? MEMHREP's CEO is asking this question.



If that is the case, then we need to find solutions to this problem.



That is why the CEO of MEMHREP is asking, that if there are prophecies for people this year, for our Ministers and elders, we also need to ask God for prophecies concerning "Nyame Adehye3 '' living on the streets.



Let's all think about it. MEMHREP is going day in and day out doing everything to help these dear ones. We ask the whole country to start thinking about them too. Even if we can't heal them completely, we can help provide them with food to eat, clothes to wear and roofs over their heads (shelter).



It is our vision this year as MEMHREP to build a rehabilitation centre and have nurses, doctors, social workers, religious bodies and leaders help them in their recovery. Resettlement plan team will also help them with acquiring hands-on skills to cater for themselves and help the nation-building at large.



So if there are any prophecies, there should be one for them too. We ask again, has God neglected them? Or it is the country who has neglected them.



Do we forget that mental illness can happen to anyone? So many factors can trigger its cause. It could be marriage issues, life problems, poverty, hard drugs and lots of issues. It's high time the country starts thinking about them because they matter to God just as you and I.



You can contact MEMHREP if you need any help or want to help support this vision in any way.