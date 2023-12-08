24-hour economy: Bawumia is shamefully wrong

Opinions of Friday, 8 December 2023

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Not too long ago H.E. John Dramani Mahama announced a 24-hour economy proposal if voted for as president in December 2024; a policy he believes will contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the teeming unemployed youth.



Many advocates including labour unions, economists, transport operators, and respected members of Ghanaian society have passionately argued that the 24-hour economy transformation will be the catalyst for heightened productivity, increase in revenue, and creation of jobs, with others referring to the policy as a game changer.



Of another interest on the same issue is a statement made by Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former presidential hopeful of the NPP who broke off to form the Movement for Change to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate, that former President John Mahama's proposal of a 24-hour economy is a good idea and that those who don't want a 24-hour economy are naive and have no understanding of politics.



It is believed that Allan's pronouncement is a jab to the 2024 flag-bearer of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia's criticism that the 24-hour economy proposal of H.E. John Mahama is a bad idea and that even many chop bars are open for 24 hours.



The statement of the presidential candidate of the ruling party is unfortunate, and I want to believe that he said it out of ignorance or mischief, or that he is being tormented by some demons of fibs.



Whichever way one looks at it, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is wrong. Absolutely wrong. Dead wrong. Shamefully wrong.



Mahama's 24-hour economy is definitely a love thing.