2024 is a priority for Kukrudites

Opinions of Friday, 3 February 2023

Columnist: Kweku Allotey

The 2024 General Elections ought to be the sole priority of the New Patriotic Party at this time.



With barely a year left to prepare internally towards recovering a working majority in Parliament and selecting a Flagbearer acceptable to Ghana, the Party has little wriggle room to admit concerns that do not immediately advance this need.



Though 2024 gives a window of opportunity for rebalancing the economy post the IMF arrangements, the current situation informs that the 2024 elections may give us the toughest messaging test yet.



Thus, it is important to get the messenger to start early in selling his message to touch the hearts and souls of the eletorate in all parts of the country in order to win their confidence.



To all intends and purposes, selection of the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections should be the most important agenda on the minds of the party’s executive and high office bearers.



It, therefore, comes as deep disappointment that the Steering Committee, National Executive Committee and National Council, the three topmost decision-making organs of the party, failed Thursday night, once again, to set timelines for the party’s internal election processes.



The puerile excuse of the need to hold further consultations can only be salvaged if its the views of the hopeful aspirants they now seek for direction.

But even this proposition would be a strange one since, constitutionally, fixing dates for elections and other such important functions have always been the sole prerogative of the three high-ranking bodies of the party that met on Thursday.



The Party has one duty and one duty only. Timelining the pathway from nominations to elections in good time to ensure that chosen candidate has enough opportunity to go round and sell his message to the people in order to win the impending general elections.



'Breaking the Eight' implies an expectation from the rank and file of the Party that their party, the NPP, would still be in power come 2024 and beyond.

The single most important consideration for the Party is how fairly and transparently delegates go about selecting a credible candidate who has the confidence of not only party members but also, the electorate at large to win their votes.



The legacy of Jubilee House demands that those at the helm of affairs, quickly pave the way for the future and support the Party to go to the people to explain the critical necessity for 'Breaking the Eight,' which is, to ensure continuity that delivers the fruits of the foundation NPP has laid.



Then HE, the President, can proudly hand over to the New NPP President in January 2025.



Meanwhile, pending the outcome of the much-awaited consultations, aspirants ought to be enabled to meet delegates. Not only will it let delegates think through their choices but also blow some energy into the Party's ability to cope with the curiosity of the communities they serve.