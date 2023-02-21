2024 Election: Why Dr Kwabena Duffuor should run

Opinions of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Columnist: Nana Yaw Afari Boadi

The “reason” provided by the newly-elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to rationalize the obvious coup d’état in the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, reignites the advocacy for the election of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the party as the obvious choice in the 2024 general election.



The chairman, popularly known as General Mosquito, had explained that the rational for dropping Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader in favour of Dr. Ato Forson was because the 2024 election would be fought on the platform of the economy, which therefore required an economist/finance person to lead the caucus in Parliament.



Going by that rationalization, a former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho, retorted that the NDC might was well elect a finance expert as the next flagbearer.



Anyidoho, also a former Press Secretary to ex-President Professor John Atta Mills, and incumbent Chief Executive Officer of the J. E. A. Mills Institute, is of the firm believe that any chance (either latent or remote) of the NDC winning the 2024 election depends on the strong articulation of how the current economic mess could be resuscitated, and that would be dependent on credibility of leadership that the opposition would present as the face of the party.



In the scheme of things, therefore, the obvious candidate that better qualifies under such criteria is Dr. Duffuor, whose resume as a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, former Minister of Finance and an astute businessman within the banking industry.



The National Coordinator of CNPD, David Nana Kumi David supports the logic of Anyidoho, and joins in canvassing for the need for the former Finance Minister under Late President Mills, to contest the 2024 Presidency. Clearly, this advocacy is becoming increasingly obvious by the day.



The agitation for this choice is reaching a crescendo across different strata of the country. The CNPD, Citizens Network for Peace and Development led by Nana Kumi, has joined the chorus with the call on Dr. Duffuor to run for the office of president in the 2024 general election.



Nana Kumi, who made the call in Accra, said the group is ready to mobilize at least 10 million citizens to return the Mills Agenda to the office of the president. He said the group wants the former Finance Minister to accept the offer to serve and rescue Ghana at a crucial moment like now “because of his track records in office.”



Also, another group operating under the aegis of Nationalists Movement for Dr Kwabena Duffuor 2024 has called on him to contest in the 2024 presidential election.



The National Coordinator of the group, Nana Yaa Okorea Robinson, who made the call in Accra, explains that Ghanaians want him to finish the Atta Mills Agenda that former President John Mahama didn't implement when he replaced late President Mills.



Believes Dr Kwabena Duffuor remains a great statesman, patriot, and national pacifier whose pedigree and track record in government proves he has the magic wand that Ghanaians want to change the present situation of things.



“Ghana is on the march again; as the countdown to 2024 Presidential elections begins, all patriotic Ghanaians must deeply reflect on this adage that says, “when a child falls, he looks front but when an adult falls, he looks back to see what caused his fall.



“We the Nationalists Movement, a non-partisan, very patriotic and nationalistic Ghanaians of like minds all over the world poised to promote, build and sustain national ideals, have carefully identified Dr Kwabena Duffuor as a great statesman, patriot, and national pacifier whose pedigree and track record proves he has the magic wand needed to sooth the economic tensions in different parts of the country.



“We are, therefore, passionately pleading with Dr Kwabena Duffuor not to back off to yield and not resist the wishes and calls of majority of patriotic Ghanaians from home and in the Diaspora to come back to Government in 2024 because our national unity, peace and security needs to be preserved now than before.



“He is a unifying force; he is trusted, dependable and the most accepted politician across board in contemporary Ghana and he is a democrat who can build, entrench and deepen strong democratic culture and institutions, not strong personalities. He is well known for his civil approach in tackling national issues on finance to ensure the rule of law, social justice and equity are promoted and protected, and he is a very good manager of our economy. Under him, Ghana's s economy was number one in Africa and the fastest growing economy in the world; he gave every part of the country a sense of belonging in terms of policies and development.



“He speaks and acts for national interest, not sectional or parochial interest; under him, every one’s vote will count; his political ambition is not worth the blood of any Ghanaian; he encourages dialogue in economic management rather than imposition; he will preach and practice the politics of give and take and not winner takes it all; and Ghana and Ghanaians now need a popular leader like Dr Kwabena Duffuor with a track record of integrity and statesmanship to bridge the gap alliance in 2024.



“It is in view of the above that majority of patriotic and nationalistic Ghanaians and friends of Ghana from all works of life are pleading with Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to accept this critical national service once again “With these calls coming from credible organizations and individuals who have realized the need for the former Finance Minister to mount the seat of power come 2025, time has come for him to come out clearly and accept the clamour to salvage Ghana from the current prevailing predicament.