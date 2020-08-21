Opinions of Friday, 21 August 2020

Columnist: Dinah Amankwah

2020 Democratic Convention: Stressing the new normal

Sometimes, events bring along new expressions, redefine or add to the meaning of existing ones, reflecting the impact on human behaviour. We were managing our physical spaces and negotiating technological ones at our own pace.



Somehow, the choices were ripped away from us, and we were flung into cyber world, criss-crossing lanes on Zoom, Skype, Slack, among others, becoming domiciled on social media. In our disorientation, we labelled the imposed COVID-19 protocols the “new normal”.



The experience of very large meetings in virtual space has been surreal, to put it very mildly. However, it comes with its own fascination, as all categories of people attempt to find footing in the new reality. So as we social distance, we stay in touch. The responsible part is that virtual interaction helps us to keep the infection at bay. Love for self and neighbour compels us to limit physical interaction. When leadership adheres to safety rules, it models responsible behaviour.



Not only did I appreciate the virtual Democratic convention, but I also found interesting the manner in which the party used information technology to its advantage. At a regular convention, they would have merely verbalized events and activities of personalities. In virtual space, images spoke, giving a powerful reminder of excellent deeds of the favourites, as opposed to antagonists’ foes.



The Democrats are savvy in utilizing images, most powerfully, to drive home their messages. Of course, the speakers articulated their ideals and objectives excellently. Even technological glitches were smoothly glossed.



I could not help but lament how poorly most of my country folks are adjusting to the “new normal” virtual reality. Majority remain physical people; they must see/be seen; to such, virtual interaction is effacing. It is the habit of many Ghanaians to follow political groups blindly; someone told me that non-compliance had gone up since a convention of a political party. If it is true, shame on them! If the Democratic Convention had occurred before that gathering, might it have made any difference to the party? I wonder. Since even bigger gatherings are in the pipeline, I do hope that the political parties in Ghana take a cue from the Democratic Convention. Virtual space is an assertive reality.



I attended my first zoom funeral on Thursday, August 13, 2020; the departed was a very close family friend, and ideally, I should have paid my last respects in person. The mere fact that the family supplied a zoom link emphasized “the new normal”. They conscientiously made a provision that would not expose sympathizers to the pandemic. Two days later, another close family made a zoom arrangement for a beloved deceased. I found out that virtual funerals are global events; friends and family scattered across the world attended both funerals. One downside was that long-departed mourners happily greeted one another, the gaiety swallowing a solemn occasion. Mourners should be a bit sensitive to the feelings of the bereaved during virtual funerals.



Families, institutions, groups should really consider acclimatization to virtual large gatherings as a way of protecting their members. Instead of air-conditioned bus trips, followed by several people in one space, why not create a virtual platform for members for funerals, weddings and other such activities? If families, executive leadership, welfare committees take the initiative to arrange virtual gatherings, they make it easy for members and friends to participate without awkwardness.

